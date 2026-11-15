Kevin Holland Reacts to Bizarre Draw With Uros Medic at UFC 334

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland reacted to his bizarre majority draw against Uros Medic on the UFC 334 main card.

After three rounds, it appeared that Holland had done enough to win a decision against Medic, especially with Medic losing a point in the second round due to a low blow.

But when the judges’ scorecards were read, the fight was scored a majority draw, with the judges scoring it 28-28, 28-28, and 29-27 for Medic.

Kevin Holland Reacts to Draw

Speaking to Full Send MMA following UFC 334, Holland shared his reaction to the draw with Medic.

“I’m missing some racks, it hurts. The decision makes no sense to me I thought I was up 2 rounds. I agree with everyone, I’m not good at math but I know I’m missing money so this (expletive) sucks,” Holland said.

In the past, the UFC has sometimes given fighters their win bonus if the promotion thought they had done enough to win the fight, but it’s unknown if Holland will be compensated with his win bonus for this bout, even though most fans and media thought that he won, as did the UFC commentary team of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan.

What’s Next for Kevin Holland?

Although the fight was technically scored a majority draw and Holland did not win the fight on paper, it was still one of his best performances in a long time, and you would have to think that the UFC will treat this as a win for matchmaking purposes and give him someone ranked in the top 15 for his next bout, as Medic entered this fight on a long win streak.

Then again, the draw could also present the UFC with the opportunity to book Holland against Jacobe Smith in a grudge match that the promotion has been trying to pit together for quite some time. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens there.

Either way, despite not winning the fight, Holland doesn’t have to hang his head in shame, as most people who watched it thought that he won the bout, and hopefully the UFC feels the same way.