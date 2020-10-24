Conor McGregor & Other Fighters React to Khabib Winning at UFC 254

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov stole the show on Saturday, unifying the belt by defeating interim champion Justin Gaethje by second-round submission. It was “The Eagle’s” 29th professional victory and according to the Russian fighter, it will be his last.

After a wild first round, Nurmagomedov got Gaethje to the ground in the second round and sunk in a triangle choking. Gaethje, who appeared to tap multiple times, was choked out by The Eagle before the referee stopped the fight.

After his hand was raised inside the Octagon during UFC 254, Nurmagomedov revealed that he was retiring from the sport, citing his mother not wanting him to continue to fight without his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Many of The Eagle’s colleagues reacted to his bout with “The Highlight” and they can be read below:

Fighters React to Nurmagomedov’s Impressive UFC 254 Victory

Nurmagomedov’s biggest rival in the UFC, Conor McGregor, tweeted, “Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors.”

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones initially picked Gaethje as the winner of the bout. He wrote, “I’m going with Gaethje for this one. BY KO!”

After Nurmagomedov finished The Highlight, “Bones” tweeted, “#Khabib just proved why he is the champ.” He followed his tweet up by writing, “Damn, levels to this s***.”

#UFC254 #Khabib just proved why he is the champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Damn, levels to this shit — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Jones mentioned how the referee didn’t notice Gaethje tapping from Nurmagomedov’s triangle, writing, “damn referee let Gaethje down.”

The light heavyweight king gave massive props to The Eagle, tweeting, “Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy Champ.” He continued, “15 world titles, numbers don’t lie.”

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

“I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career, “Bones continued. “I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey.”

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

He continued, “Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded.”

UFC bantamweight star “Suga” Sean O’Malley tweeted, “Holy s***. Legend.”

Holy shit. Legend. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 24, 2020

UFC lightweight fighter Kevin Lee tweeted, “Congrats on the fight @TeamKhabib If that’s your career, it’s a shame u didn’t get to fight someone coming forward and isn’t afraid to wrestle. Congrats I’ll be here when u return.”

Congrats on the fight @TeamKhabib If that’s your career, it’s a shame u didn’t get to fight someone coming forward and isn’t afraid to wrestle. Congrats I’ll be here when u return — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) October 24, 2020

Middleweight Darren Till wrote, “Getting emotional watching this. Wow. Khabib respecting his mother and following through with his word. What a man. Deffo a top 5 goat of MMA. Happy retirement.”

Getting emotional watching this. Wow. Khabib respecting his mother and following through with his word. What a man. Deffo a top 5 goat of MMA. Happy retirement. pic.twitter.com/dkqOlcS3OR — D (@darrentill2) October 24, 2020

Welterweight fighter Leon Edwards tweeted, “@TeamKhabib, Congratulations on an outstanding performance and career. Your father would be extremely proud. P4P (king).”

@TeamKhabib Congratulations on an outstanding performance and career. Your father would be extremely proud. P4P👑 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 24, 2020

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez wrote, “Wow incredible story and career @TeamKhabib. You are something special my man.”

Wow incredible story and career @TeamKhabib . You are something special my man 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) October 24, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC 254 Fight Card & Results

See the results of October 24’s UFC 254:

Main Card

Lightweight Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via Second-Round Triangle Choke

Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via Second-Round TKO

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun via First-Round KO

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova via Second-Round Rear-Naked Choke

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cuțelaba via First-Round KO

Preliminary card

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve via First-Round KO

140-Pound Catchweight Bout: Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

173-Pound Catchweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira via First-Round Guillotine Choke

Light Heavyweight Bout: Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey Determined a Draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua via First-Round TKO

159.5-Pound Catchweight Bout: Joel Álvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev via First-Round Armbar

READ NEXT: UFC Superstar Reveals: ‘This Is My Last Fight’