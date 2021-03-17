UFC’s Khabib Ignites Social Media With Cryptic Message

No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fired fans up after tweeting Wednesday.

“The Eagle” announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after his third successful title defense, submitting Justin Gaethje in the second round at UFC 254 in October.

Since then, UFC president Dana White has actively campaigned to have Nurmagomedov fight one more time, meeting with the champion. It’s been nearly half a year and the promotion has still not stripped The Eagle of his belt.

Although Nurmagomedov has been seemingly adamant about upholding his retirement, however an ambiguous tweet early Wednesday had fans questioning.

The Eagle posted a picture of himself meeting with former co-owner and CEO of the UFC, Lorenzo Fertitta. The Eagle wrote that he had recently seen Fertitta. Then, Nurmagomedov used his famous line, telling White to send him his location.

“It was good to see you Lorenzo. @danawhite send me location.”

It was good to see you Lorenzo 🤝@danawhite send me location 📍👊 pic.twitter.com/JChChJSCqR — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 17, 2021

The tweet garnered a large response from fans, with many questioning if this was about his fighting future.

“Omg pls tell me this is implying what I think it’s implying,” one fan wrote.

“Did Lorenzo just accomplish what Dana gave up his past 5 months on,” another commented.

One seemingly annoyed fan wrote, “Man just come back and fight, even if it’s a rematch with that bear. Or else quit doing these littles teasers. Your acting like a older parent who just got on the social media scene.”

