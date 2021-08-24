Khabib Nurmagomedov Is the ‘Karen of MMA,’ Star Says

According to a rising star, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the “Karen” of mixed martial arts.

If one is unfamiliar with it, Know Your Meme described the meaning behind the “Karen” meme:

“Karen is a slang term used as an antagonistic female character in memes. ‘Karen’ is generally characterized as an irritating, entitled woman, sometimes as an ex-wife who took custody of ‘the kids.’ In 2020, the term was broadly applied to a swath of white women who had been filmed harassing people of color, including dialing the emergency services on them for no criminal reason.”

And newly signed UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who is scheduled to fight Luigi Vendramini on September 4, 2021, during UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The England native is one of the most exciting new prospects on the roster, boasting a professional record of 16-3.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, “The Baddy” took aim at Nurmagomedov, taking issue with “The Eagle’s” request to Mike Tyson to remove his marijuana from the set where they filmed his podcast, “Hot Boxin’ With Mike Tyson.”

“He’s become the Karen of the MMA scene,” Pimblett said via MMA Mania. “See him on the podcast with Mike Tyson the other day? He’s going, ‘can you put this fast food away and this weed?’ No lad, it’s his podcast, he’ll do what he wants. Shut up. You’ve been invited on as a guest lad, do as you’re told, you divvy.”

Pimblett Said He Was Labeled a ‘Muslim Hater’ After Saying Nurmagomedov Wasn’t the GOAT

When fans map out who the greatest mixed martial artist of all time is, Nurmagomedov and former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones usually top the list, along with the likes of former two-division UFC champ Georges St-Pierre, former UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson and former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva.

And according to The Baddy, he was hit hard by Nurmagomedov’s fans when he suggested that Jones is the GOAT.

“The Khabib fans online are worse than the Conor fans now. It’s embarrassing. You can’t say a bad word about him,” Pimblett said via MMA Mania. “I said that he’s not the GOAT, but said he is that 155 GOAT, and people took no notice of that and just, ‘oh, you said he’s not the GOAT, this and that’. I started getting called a Muslim hater because I said he wasn’t the greatest of all time. And he’s not. I don’t care what anyone says, he’s not the GOAT. You’ve got to have longevity in this sport to be the GOAT, and he hasn’t had longevity. He had three title defenses. Jon Jones has had what, 12?”

The Baddy Is on a 2-Fight Win Streak, Most of His Wins Are Via Finish

Cage Warriors?! Completed it, mate! Welcome to the UFC @PaddyTheBaddy! pic.twitter.com/TbUjTCsTJX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 29, 2021

The 26-year-old brash Brit has a lot of hype behind him heading into his UFC debut next month. Pimblett already has a following of hardcore fans, fighting over 10 times under the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship banner and earning the promotion’s featherweight belt.

With a record of 16-3, five of The Baddy’s wins have come by KO/TKO and seven by submission. He is riding a two-fight winning streak and is 3-2 in his last five bouts.

