Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Caio Borralho

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has called out top-10 ranked Caio Borralho for an upcoming fight.

Chimaev has not fought since he lost his belt via split decision to Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 328 in May.

He is eager to get back into the Octagon and has now called out the No. 6-ranked Borralho, who is also looking to get back into the cage after an injury saw him lose a proposed matchup against Joe Pyfer at UFC 330 in August.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants Caio Borralho

Taking to his social media, Chimaev sent a one-word message out where he made it clear that he wants Borralho next.

“Caio,” Chimaev wrote on his X.

Borralho said a few days ago that he is interested in fighting Chimaev, too, and he suggested either a matchup at UFC 334 in New York City in November or at UFC 335 in Las Vegas.

“Finally someone called my name! My brother u know I love you, and I’m ready MSG November or T Mobile December! Just let me know,” Borralho said.

Finally someone called my name! My brother u know I love you, and I’m ready MSG November or T Mobile December! Just let me know ❤️ https://t.co/wKL2mq4tZe — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) August 31, 2026

What Will the UFC Do at Middleweight?

Based on what these two fighters are saying on social media, it appears that the UFC will not grant Chimaev a rematch against Strickland, and instead, it looks like Nassourdine Imavov will get the next title shot at 185 lbs, instead.

That means that Chimaev needs to fight someone else, and with Borralho ready and available to fight, this is a matchup that makes a lot of sense between the two middleweight contenders.

It does leave Pyfer without an opponent, as the matchup with Borralho obviously won’t happen if the Brazilian fights Chimaev instead.

There have been some rumors that the UFC could potentially book Pyfer against Bo Nickal, but it remains to be seen what the matchmakers will do.

You also have former champion Dricus du Plessis out there, not to mention another former champ in Israel Adesanya, both of whom are looking for fights, so we’ll see what the UFC matchmakers ultimately decide is the best course of action with their roster of middleweight talent.