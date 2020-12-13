UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Challenged: ‘I’ma Bang That Boy Up’

Exciting UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland picked up his fifth victory of 2020 at UFC 256 when he knocked out Jacare Souza in brutal fashion. And during his post-fight interview, “Trail Blazer” revealed that he’s willing to go for a sixth victory this year by challenging rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Holland (21-5), who is ranked No. 15 at middleweight, spoke with Joe Rogan after the contest. “I just love to fight,” he said. “I know my son doesn’t want me to say this right now but I know Chimaev was supposed to fight on December 19. He fights at ’85 and ’70, come back up to ’85.”

Rogan asked Holland if he was trying to set up a fight between himself and Chimaev (9-0) for UFC Vegas 17, taking place on December 19. Chimaev was originally set to headline the event in a welterweight match against No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards. However, Edwards contracted COVID-19 and the fight was canceled, forcing “Borz” off the card.

Chimaev’s popularity soared this year after winning three fights in two months. Out of his three UFC bouts, his last two fights have taken place at welterweight, where he is ranked No. 15. He also fought his first fight in the promotion at middleweight.

“That’s what he does, right?” Holland said about Chimaev taking fights on short notice. “I think I do it better. Who has fought the most this year?”

Rogan said that Holland vs. Chimaev would be “an amazing” fight. “I think he should stay at ’70,” Holland continued. “I think he could be a champ at 170, but if he comes up here to ’85, I’ma bang that boy up. I’ma bang him up, Joe.”

Holland & Chimaev Are Contenders for ‘Fighter of the Year’

Both Trail Blazer and Borz have an argument for the title of “Fighter of the Year.” In 2020, Holland defeated Anthony Hernandez by first-round TKO, Joaquin Buckley by third-round TKO, Darren Stewart by split decision, Charles Ontiveros by first-round TKO and Jacare Souza by first-round KO.

Chimaev defeated John Phillips by second-round submission, Rhys McKee by first-round TKO and Gerald Meerschaert by first-round KO. Chimaev is possibly the biggest breakthrough star of 2020 and was set up to fight for a top contender spot in the welterweight division next week. It appears that the UFC is working to rebook the bout for January.

