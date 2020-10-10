UFC’s Khamzat Chimaev Challenged: ‘I’ll Give You a Go!’

Rising UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t enjoyed an easy path to getting his next opponent lined up, but a former welterweight contender and currently ranked middleweight said he’d give Chimaev the fight he wants after his next bout was over. UFC middleweight contender Darren Till revealed that stunning bit of news via social media on Saturday.

Till posted, “Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc @KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match. I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!”.

Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc@KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.

I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!

Till is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC’s 185-pound division. The 27-year-old from Liverpool is scheduled to face that division’s No. 4-ranked contender, Jack Hermansson, on December 5 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

While that’s a tough fight in its own right, Till obviously expects to win there and be ready to welcome Chimaev to the “big boys” club soon after.

That Must Be Music To Chimaev’s Ears

Till being willing to fight him must be music to Chimaev’s ears.

After all, the terrifyingly destructive force has made mincemeat out of his competition in the UFC so far to the point that it’s been super hard for him to get his next fight booked.

Chimaev was supposedly double-booked before his epic first-round knockout over Gerald Meerschaert blew that plan up.

His incredible 17-second destruction of a tough veteran opponent had UFC president Dana White posting “HOOOOOOOLY F****** S***!!!!!!!!!!” via Twitter and the rest of the UFC world of likely next opponents looking for other options.

Just one day before Till volunteered for the gig nobody else seems to want, Chimaev claimed two notable contenders had turned him down: Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Chris Weidman.

Chimaev posted, “I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone.’

I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

So things had obviously been super frustrating for the rising superstar, and now he has something to be happy about.

Chimaev’s Call Outs Are Already Legendary

Chimaev is only 3-0 in UFC fights but that hasn’t kept him from dreaming big already.

The 26-year-old has been calling out anyone and everyone since his arrival in the UFC over the summer, including UFC superstars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.

But not only has he not landed those gigs, but he can’t even seem to land any that might actually give him the chance to earn those spots opposite some of the biggest and best UFC fighters in the business.

Chimaev posted, “I can’t get Welterweight fight I’m going to start calling out middleweight @danawhite @Mickmaynard2.”

I can’t get Welterweight fight I’m going to start calling out middleweight @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

Chimaev’s manager also recently posted about how hard its been to find Chimaev his next opponent.

That manager, Ali Abdelaziz, posted, “I want to give everyone an update about @KChimaev next fight the ufc is working very hard to get an opponent. One opponent said called in sick, another one changed his citizenship so he could not be allowed to the US without visa. And the 3rd guy said he was too old.”

I want to give everyone an update about @KChimaev next fight the ufc is working very hard to get an opponent. One opponent said called in sick, another one changed his citizenship so he could not be allowed to the US without visa. And the 3rd guy said he was too old. 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 7, 2020

But it appears their search is finally over. Till would represent a massive jump up in class from the types of competition Chimaev has faced so far in his UFC career.

And that’s the point. Chimaev wants to be a superstar. Beating Till would actually start bringing him closer to that goal.

