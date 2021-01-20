Khamzat Chimaev Slammed: ‘You’re the Only Chicken I See’

Khamzat Chimaev went from virtually unknown to one of the biggest stars in the sports within only a few months, and he has a chance to catapult himself to the top of the UFC’s welterweight division in March.

“Borz” has been booked three times for a fight with No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and according to UFC president Dana White, the two are set to meet as the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on March 13.

The two were originally supposed to main event the UFC’s last event in 2020, however “Rocky” pulled out after contracting COVID-19. Next, they were scheduled to fight on January 20, but Chimaev, who also contracted the virus earlier, dropped out due to lasting issues from COVID-19. But, the two appear to be back to fighting form and hopefully, the match goes down as planned.

Mike Perry Took Aim at Chimaev on Social Media After Conor McGregor Diss

On Tuesday, Chimaev took to Twitter to poke at a UFC superstar, and welterweight fighter Mike Perry reacted.

“Platinum” took aim at Chimaev after the Russian responded to the UFC’s tweet about Conor McGregor’s return. McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23 at UFC 257, his first fight in nearly a year.

Chimaev reacted to the tweet, writing, “the chicken is back.”

the chicken is back 🐔🤣 https://t.co/GRvSfJ7r3I — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 19, 2021

Borz’s tweet caught the attention of Perry, who replied, “You’re the only chicken I see pulling out of fights.”

You’re the only chicken I see pulling out of fights https://t.co/SWgnVeoGqu — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 19, 2021

A fan then shared a doctored photo of Platinum inside the UFC’s Octagon fighting Hyun Gyu Lim at UFC 202 in August 2016. Perry finished the fight via first-round TKO and the photo was taken seconds before the fight was stopped.

The fan replaced Lim’s face with a picture of Chimaev’s face and Perry responded, “Kumquat don’t want the smoke.”

Kumquat don’t want the smoke https://t.co/R0k0TFgpHN — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 19, 2021

