Khamzat Chimaev Hints at UFC Middleweight Title Bout

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev hinted at what could be the next UFC middleweight title bout.

Chimaev lost his belt in a failed first title defense against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 328 in May.

He has been chasing an immediate rematch with Strickland ever since, but to this point, he has not received it. And it’s possible he won’t get what he wants.

Khamzat Chimaev Hints He Won’t Get Next Title Shot

Speaking to Ushatayka, Chimaev hinted at Strickland next defending his title against Nassourdine Imavov instead.

“There’s no surprise. How long has Imavov been waiting now? He’s already the contender. Whoever wins, we’ll take him.” He also says he’s staying at middleweight until he ‘breaks everybody,'” Chimaev said.

For Chimaev, this is obviously not what he wanted, as he was adamant that he should have been the next man in line to fight for the UFC middleweight title. However, it appears that the UFC will go with Imavov instead.

Nassourdine Imavov Deserving of UFC Title Shot

Imavov has been waiting quite a long time for a title shot, as he last fought one year ago at UFC Paris in September 2025, when he defeated Caio Borralho via unanimous decision for his fifth straight win.

It has been nearly two years since Imavov collected the biggest win of his UFC career when he knocked out former middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia in February 2025. Imavov has won five straight fights overall, and he has not lost since a decision loss to Strickland in a light heavyweight bout in January 2023.

Nearly four years later, it appears as though Imavov will finally get the chance to exact revenge on Strickland, only this time at 185 lbs and for the middleweight belt.

Strickland has fought twice so far this year, defeating Chimaev at UFC 328 and Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston in February before that. He injured his shoulder before the Chimaev fight and needed some time off to heal up from his injury. But now he appears finally ready to fight again later this year.