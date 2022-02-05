Khamzat Chimaev Reveals Date & UFC Opponent He Wants

Russian-born UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has revealed who he wants to fight next, and when.

Chimaev last stepped inside the Octagon in October 2021 when he took on the biggest challenge of his professional career, Li Jingliang. The two welterweights competed during the UFC 267 main card and “Borz” needed less than four minutes to submit Jingliang with a rear-naked choke.

Chimaev has a record of 10-0 and is currently ranked No. 11 in the promotion’s 170-pound division. And according to a recent tweet from Borz, he’s ready to make a leap up the ladder by taking on the No. 2 contender, Gilbert Burns.

And if Chimaev gets his way, they’ll compete on April 9, 2022, at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tagging Burn’s official Twitter handle, Chimaev tweeted, “April 9,” along with the shushing face and sleeping face emojis.

