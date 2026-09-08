Khamzat Chimaev Provides Update on UFC Middleweight Division

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev provided an update on the middleweight division right now.

Chimaev has not fought since UFC 328, when he lost his belt via split decision to Sean Strickland.

He has been calling for a rematch with Strickland ever since, but has not gotten the fight yet.

It appears that Strickland might fight Nassourdine Imavov instead, which would mean Chimaev needs to fight someone else.

But he isn’t sure if that will happen, as some of the other top contenders in the weight class are currently injured.

Khamzat Chimaev Updates Fans on 185 lbs Division

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Chimaev provided an update on the UFC middleweight division, revealing that Caio Borralho and Dricus du Plessis are injured right now, so he’s willing to fight anyone at this point, confirming he has spoken to UFC CBO Hunter Campbell on the phone about his next fight.

“It doesn’t matter to me. I call out everyone. I want to come back as soon as possible. Earlier, I said that I wanted to return in October, and I called Hunter. They told me that Caio and Du Plessis are injured. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know exactly. Maybe Imavov and Strickland won’t fight, and I’ll be ready,” Chimaev said.

Khamzat Chimaev Ready to Get Back Into the Octagon

Having not fought since May, Chimaev is ready to get back into the Octagon and throw down, not to mention make money, as he hasn’t been able to make a paycheck from his fights in four months despite being fully healthy.

It’s a disappointing situation for Chimaev, who is one of the best fighters in the world, but who is stalled out right now because there isn’t a suitable opponent ready for him to fight.

If he doesn’t get a title shot, and if Borralho and du Plessis are both out, then another option could be Joe Pyfer, who also doesn’t have his next fight booked. We’ll see if this is a fight that the UFC matchmakers are interested in, as both Pyfer and Chimaev need to get a fight soon.