Khamzat Chimaev Warned to ‘Stay the Hell Away’ From Fighter

There’s one fighter rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev should “stay the hell away” from, according to Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen, a former three-time UFC title challenger, now works as an MMA analyst and he was recently interviewed by Submission Radio. “The American Gangster” gave his take on Chimaev, questioning why “Borz” hasn’t been booked for his next fight.

Chimaev is seemingly willing to fight as soon as possible. And Sonnen believes No. 7-ranked welterweight Neil Magny is the perfect fight for Chimaev since Magny has publicly said he wants to compete against Borz.

But one person Sonnen doesn’t think Chimaev should go after is the No. 1-ranked 170 pounder, Colby Covington.

Chimaev has challenged several fighters since his win over Li Jiangliang at UFC 267 in October 2021, including Covington. “Chaos” is fresh off his title fight with champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 last month, and although Covington lost the fight by unanimous decision, it was a very close contest.

And according to Sonnen, Chimaev should focus his attention elsewhere.

“Chimaev could do a lot of things, and he’s very impressive,” Sonnen said. “He’s best served at this point in his career to keep Colby Covington’s name out of his mouth, because you’re only going to poke that bear so many times. And that is not a wonderful match-up, for anybody.

“But if Chimaev has his druthers, stay the hell away from Colby.”

Sonnen Said Chimaev Can Get Away With Certain Trash Talk Because English Is Not His First Language

Chimaev is known for his bold trash-talking, which is one of the reasons why he’s become so popular. And although Sonnen doesn’t like when a fighter says they’re going to “kill” another combatant, he gives Chimaev a pass as the Russian-born athlete isn’t a native English speaker.

Sonnen said on Submission Radio via Sportskeeda.com:

Khamzat can get away with some stuff. I don’t like [it], quite frankly. Two guys are about to fight and one guy says that the press conference, ‘I’m going to kill him’. And Khamzat can use even stronger words like ‘murder’, like ‘I’m going to murder him’. But there’s something cute because of the accent and the understanding that we all have that English is still a foreign language to him, so he can get away with things that other people can’t, and yes Chimaev can almost make poetry out of these terrible, terrible words! He certainly doesn’t mean it and somebody is giving him the wrong words.

The American Gangster also said that he believes Chimaev should be fighting at middleweight, not welterweight. Borz fought two of his four UFC bouts at 185 pounds and recently defeated top-ranked UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson in a wrestling match. When the two went toe to toe, Chimaev appeared to be the bigger man.

