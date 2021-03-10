UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Suffers Another Blow [LOOK]

Khamzat Chimaev has had a rough few months.

The UFC star is currently battling lingering effects from COVID-19, which he contracted a few months ago, that has put his MMA career on hold. Recently he was scheduled to fight No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards on March 13, but he pulled out of the fight.

Last week, Chimaev shocked the MMA world when he wrote that he thought he was “done” with fighting.

“I think I’m done, yes I know I didn’t take the belt but it’s not the most important victory in this life,” Chimaev wrote in an Instagram post. “It may upset you but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a big thank you to my team @allstargymsweden. I want to say a big thank you to @ufc.”

“Borz” has since deleted the Instagram post. The apparent retirement came days after Chimaev said he was hoping to return to the Octagon in June. It’s unclear where he stands right now, however UFC president Dana White said Chimaev wrote the post while in an emotional state after an unsuccessful training session.

Now for the next blow. After the UFC welterweight rankings updated on Tuesday, Chimaev was no longer in the top 15. Bor” had been on the list for months after earning three UFC victories in his first two months in the promotion.

Chimaev, who was at No. 14, fell out of the rankings in favor of Sean Brady, who earned a submission victory over Jake Matthews at UFC 259 on Saturday. Brady is now ranked No. 14.

Here are the updated UFC welterweight rankings from Tuesday:

Champion: Kamaru Usman

No 1: Colby Covington

No 2: Gilbert Burns

No 3: Leon Edwards

No 4: Jorge Masvidal

No 5: Stephen Thompson

No 6: Michael Chiesa

No 7: Tyron Woodley

No 8: Demian Maia

No 9: Neil Magny

No 10: Vicente Luque

No 11: Geoff Neal

No 12:Li Jingliang

No 13: Belal Muhammad

No 14: Sean Brady

No 15: Robbie Lawler

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jon Jones & UFC World Reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 259 Loss