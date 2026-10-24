Knockout Artist Damian Pinas Says He’s Fighting at UFC 335

Middleweight knockout artist Damian Pinas, a rising star in the UFC, says he will return to the Octagon next at UFC 335.

Pinas, who earned a UFC contract following a knockout win over Vitor Costa on Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 last fall, made his promotional debut earlier this year, and so far, the results have been spectacular.

“The Baba Yaga” is 3-0 in the Octagon so far with knockout wins over Wes Schultz, Cesar Almeida, and most recently against Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 332, a vicious uppercut KO that earned him a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Now, he’s set to return for his fourth UFC fight this year.

Damian Pinas Returns at UFC 335

Taking to his social media, Pinas confirmed that he will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 335, though he did not reveal who he is fighting at the event, which takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“December 12th. T-Mobile Arena. We’re coming to catch another body. See you soon, opponent,” Pinas wrote on his Instagram.

Damian Pinas Is a Rising Star

Pinas is a 24-year-old Surinamese native who represents Aruba in the UFC.

He is 11-1 in his MMA career, with all 11 of his wins coming by stoppage, including 10 wins by knockout. His only career loss came via disqualification in 2024.

He has looked absolutely amazing so far inside the Octagon with three knockout wins in three fights thus far, and he will look to make that 4-0 with four knockout wins when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 335 in December.

As far as an opponent goes, we do not know exactly who he will be fighting yet, but Pinas has been linked to a matchup against Baisangur Susurkaev, a fellow middleweight prospect on the rise, in what would be an awesome matchup if it were indeed booked. However, the UFC typically prefers to keep prospects away from each other if they can, so maybe Pinas will fight someone else.

Either way, his apparent addition to the UFC 335 card is a good one and will strengthen the undercard of the year’s final numbered card.