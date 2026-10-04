UFC 332 Bonuses Revealed Following Action-Packed Event

After Saturday’s UFC 332 card, the organization revealed who the recipients of the post-fight bonuses following the action-packed event were.

Check out all of the bonus winners from UFC 332 below.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Roman Kopylov

In a middleweight bout that kicked off the UFC 332 main card, Roman Kopylov brutally knocked out Ateba Gautier in a first-round stunner. Kopylov was a sizeable underdog in this fight, but he got the job done with a nasty knockout for one of the biggest wins of his career to date.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Imanol Rodriguez

At flyweight, Imanol Rodriguez knocked out Alden Coria in the first round with a kick to the body. Rodriguez came out firing and landed a nasty front kick right to the body that knocked his opponent down to the canvas, where he was quickly finished off by strikes.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Damian Pinas

In a middleweight matchup, Damian Pinas destroyed Andrey Pulyaev in the first round with a massive uppercut that left his opponent stiff on the canvas. Pinas is now 3-0 in the UFC and is quickly moving up the rankings, as he has some of the heaviest hands in the UFC right now.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Johnny Walker

At heavyweight, Johnny Walker viciously knocked out Mick Parkin with a brutal knee from the clinch in the first round. Walker, making his heavyweight debut, got Parkin into the clinch and landed one of the most vicious knee KOs you will ever see.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Payton Talbott, Marcus McGhee, Jacobe Smith, Alexander Hernandez, Eric Nolan

In a bantamweight co-main event, Payton Talbott stopped Deiveson Figueiredo with a first-round knockout to earn the biggest win of his UFC career to date. The fight looked like a mismatch on paper and played out exactly that way with a quick win for Talbott.

At featherweight, Marcus McGhee knocked out Anthony Romero, who was making his UFC debut on short notice. McGhee was clearly better than his opponent and made it look easy, knocking him out in under five minutes.

In a heavyweight bout that kicked off the main card, Anthony Wint brutally knocked out Lucas Armand in the first round. Wint came out firing in the first round and stopped Armand with punches in just 23 seconds. After the fight, Wint called out Sean Sharaf to fight at UFC 334.M

In the welterweight division, Jacobe Smith knocked out Bruce Whitehead in the first round in what was a massive mismatch. Whitehead was hurt badly early in the fight from a brutal groin strike but continued to fight on. That proved to be a mistake as Smith took Whitehead down and smashed him with ground and pound for an easy win.

At lightweight, Alexander Hernandez finished Rafael dos Anjos in the second round with strikes. Dos Anjos, who is 41 years old and was coming off a two-year layoff, looked incredible in the first round before he got knocked out brutally in the second round by punches after Hernandez knocked him down twice and forced a referee stoppage.

In the first fight of the night, Eric Nolan brutally knocked out Court McGee in the third round of their welterweight bout. The 41-year-old McGee had announced beforehand that this would be his retirement bout, and although he fought valiantly until the bitter end, he suffered a nasty KO in the third round when Nolan caught him on the chin and finished him.

Also of note, Esteban Ribovics knocked out King Green in the first round with strikes in a lightweight bout on the main card. Ribovics dropped Green three times with big punches before referee Herb Dean stepped in and stopped the contest. However, Ribovics missed weight; therefore, he was ineligible for a bonus.