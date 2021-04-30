Former Lakers Star Reveals Boxing Match: ‘Let’s Go!’

Another NBA star is planning to participate in a celebrity boxing match, and this time it’s former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom. According to a press release distributed by the promoter, the retired 41-year-old NBA player will take on 33-year-old pop star Aaron Carter.

Odom announced his fight via social media. He posted, “…Here’s your chance to view my fight vs ⁦@aaroncarter live on Pay Per View on all cable outlets in North America and on all handheld devices. Let’s Go!!”

▷ Official Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter – Official PPV Live Stream – FITE Here’s your chance to view my fight vs ⁦@aaroncarter⁩ live on Pay Per View on all cable outlets in North America and on all handheld devices. Let’s Go!! https://t.co/ZhEh1HE1MQ — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) April 30, 2021

Odom was drafted fourth overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1999. During his stalwart 15-year pro basketball run, Odom played for the Clippers, Lakers, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks.

With the Lakers, Odom won two NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010. Additionally, Odom was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year as a member of the Lakers in 2011.

Now, the basketball star will fight a popular musician inside a boxing ring.

Last NBA Star To Try Boxing Got Wrecked By YouTuber

Odom must not have been dissuaded by seeing ex-NBA star Nate Robinson suffer his knockout loss to Jake Paul in November 2020 on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event on Triller.

Robinson was the last ex-basketball player to try to climb inside the ropes and box, and he was furiously handled by the brash YouTuber in a knockout so violent that it went viral almost immediately upon happening.

You can watch Robinson get knockout out below.

Nate Robinson gets knocked out by Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/Sk2WI5epeO — HoopMix (@HoopMixOnly) November 29, 2020

Heading into his own fight, Odom has to be hoping he’ll fare better against Carter on June 11 than Robinso did against Paul.

Odom vs. Carter PPV Info

Odom vs. Carter is set to headline the Official Celebrity Boxing pay-per-view card scheduled for Friday, June 11.

The action will take place at the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and it will feature an undercard jam-packed with famous people from all over pop culture. Musicians, sports figures, social media celebrities, and business people are all getting ready to trade punches inside a ring .

Official Celebrity Boxing: Odom vs. Carter starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on June 11. The price of the pay-per-view event is $29.99.

Other Celebrities Set for Battle Inside Boxing Ring

In the co-main event, CEO Drew Bournet will fight social media influencer Wideneck.

From the rap realm, Peter Gunz, a Grammy Award-nominated artist and former member of hip-hop duo Lord Tariq, meets music industry executive and “Love & Hip Hop” star Cisco Rosado.

Other bouts include Deej Swartz vs. Steve Korpuze, Hazel Roche (“The Latin Lover” a.k.a. the celebrity boxing heavyweight champ) vs. former heavyweight boxing champion Tim Witherspoon.

Finally, Jim Raffone, the CEO of Jar of Hope, will fight Tommy “The Tiger” Moose to help raise awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. According to the release, Raffone’s son, James Anthony, age 11, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy seven years ago.

