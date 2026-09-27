Team Gives Latest Health Update on UFC Fighter Raoni Barcelos

The team of UFC fighter Raoni Barcelos gave the latest health update on their fighter following a frightening scene at UFC Vegas 121.

The main event of UFC Vegas 121 ended with a scary situation when Barcelos was finished via fifth-round TKO by Raul Rosas Jr. after a gruelling five-round war that left both men bloodied and bruised.

But this wasn’t your typical knockout, as it appeared that Barcelos suffered a serious medical emergency, though we still do not know the exact details of what happened. We only know that he was transported to a hospital, and that he is doing better now.

According to former UFC fighter Davi Ramos, who is part of Barcelos’s team, the situation is currently “fine,” and he told the fans to remain calm.

“Davi Ramos, who is part of Raoni’s team, just posted a video on his Instagram assuring that the fighter is undergoing CT scans. He told the fans to stay calm because everything is fine,” per Brazilian MMA reporter Leo Guimaraes.

This was obviously an extremely scary situation, and we still do not know the results of Barcelos’s tests. But it does appear that he is doing better, which is great news given how terrifying an injury he appeared to have suffered in the fifth round of his fight against Rosas at UFC Vegas 121, an absolute war that earned each fighter $100,000 in bonuses for Fight of the Night.

Raoni Barcelos Conscious, Moving Body

Ariel Helwani also provided further updates on Barcelos, letting the fans know that the fighter is conscious and is able to move his body and speak.

“Raoni Barcelos is conscious, I’m told. He’s able to speak and is able to move his fingers and toes. He’s currently getting a CT scan at a local Vegas hospital,” Helwani wrote on X.

“He’s out of the CT Scan, I’m told. No results yet but he’s able to speak and is able to move his body,” added Helwani.

When we find out more about Barcelos and his latest health information, we will have updates for you at Heavy.