Ex-UFC Champion Open to Boxing NBA’s Shaq: ‘For Sure’

UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck “The Ice Man” Liddell recently spoke with fight analyst Jimmy Smith on his SiriusXM show, Unlocking the Cage With Jimmy Smith.

Smith asked The Ice Man if there were any celebrities he’d be open to box. Liddell is currently retired from combat sports, last fighting an MMA match in 2018. Smith then suggested four-time NBA champion turned television personality Shaquille O’Neal. Liddell welcomed the prospect of boxing Shaq, who Business Insider lists at 7’1 tall.

“Yeah, Shaq would be a fun one, change it up and try to reach Shaq,” Liddell answered, transcribed via Middle Easy. ”

Liddell continued, explaining that he’s had a lot of experience in the gym with very tall athletes. But even so, every time the former UFC light heavyweight champion sees Shaq, The Ice Man is reminded of how big he is.

“You gotta remember, one of my sparring partners for a long time was 6’10″,” Liddell continued. “So it’s not big, but I trained with Gan McGee for forever, and my brother is 6’4, 6’5, 300lb. But standing next to Shaq, Shaq’s a big man… I’m always around big guys, but Shaq’s one of those few guys you go up to and go ‘Damn, Shaq’s big.’”

Smith then asked if Liddell would take the match with Shaq if he received an offer. “Oh, for sure. That would be a fun one,” Liddell answered.

According to Liddell, he’d also be interested in boxing another NBA superstar in Charles Barkley. “Maybe Charles Barkley,” Liddell said. “He challenged me to come back and beat him in a golf tournament again. I beat him in a Tahoe tournament. I was second to last, but I beat him. I pulled it out in the last hole and beat Charles Barkley.”

