UFC Legend to Jake Paul: ‘Your Only Option Is Me’

A UFC legend said that he is YouTuber Jake Paul’s only option as his next boxing opponent.

The Ultimate Fighter season 1 star Chris Leben, who was a major name in the UFC from 2005 to 2013, has been actively campaigning on Twitter to box “The Problem Child.” Paul has a boxing record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round TKO win over former WEC and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren during the Triller PPV on April 17.

Leben (22-12 MMA, 3-1 bare-knuckle boxing) is known as a ruthless puncher with a granite chin, winning 15 of his professional combat sports victories by KO/TKO.

Paul has talked about boxing several UFC stars, including welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, and MMA superstars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. He has also shown interest in boxing Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

The Problem Child has yet to respond to Leben’s frequent challenges.

On Wednesday night, “The Crippler” wrote that he is the “only option” for Paul as his next opponent as the fighters Paul has been aiming at are under contract with their respective fight promotion. UFC president Dana White or Bellator president Scott Coker would have to give their contracted fighters permission to box The Problem Child.

White has also stated that Paul “ain’t fighting in the UFC.”

“That moment you realize everyone you’re calling out is under contract and your only option is me,” Leben tweeted Wednesday night.

That moment you realize everyone you’re calling out is under contract and your only option is me 😂👊🏻 @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/JrXNbWXVmY — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) April 28, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Leben Said Paul ‘Would Enter Legendary Status’ If He Fought Him in Bare-Knuckle Boxing

Devastating KO! BKFC 5: Leben vs. BaesmanChris Leben made his BKFC debut a spectacular one as he faced off against Justin Baesman from BKFC 5. Smash That Subscribe Button Here: bit.ly/2V5YEFV Pay-Per-View & Live Events: bareknuckle.tv/orderppv Social Channels: Follow us & join the BKFC family today! – Facebook: facebook.com/bareknucklefc/ – Instagram: BareKnuckleFC – Twitter: BareKnuckleFC – Website: bareknuckle.tv 2019-06-20T13:00:12Z

The Crippler retired from combat sports earlier this year after a four-fight stint as a bare-knuckle boxer. In 2018, he competed in the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation against “The New York City Bad Ass,” Phil Baroni. Leben won by first-round TKO.

He would then sign with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship where he would box three more times between 2019 and 2021. He knocked out Justin Baesman in the first round, lost to Dakota Cochrane by unanimous decision and in his final fight, taking place in February, The Crippler knocked out Quentin Henry in the first round.

On Wednesday night, a fan wrote to Leben about Paul: “How electric would it be if he stepped into the @bareknucklefc with you!”

Leben responded, “Jake would enter legendary status. Win or lose.”

Jake would enter legendary status. Win or lose 👊🏻 https://t.co/UEUUc7P76N — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) April 29, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Crippler Fought in the UFC for Almost a Decade

After competing on The Ultimate Fighter, Leben made his UFC debut in 2005. He fought 22 times in the promotion, taking on some of the biggest names in the sport, including Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping and Wanderlei Silva.

Leben earned a 12-10 UFC record and retired from MMA in 2013 after losing his fourth fight in a row.

READ NEXT: Fighters React to Kamaru Usman’s KO of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261