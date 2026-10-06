UFC Legend Surprised Movsar Evloev Hasn’t Been Cut Yet

UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson is wondering why UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev hasn’t been cut yet.

Though Evloev is 20-0 in his MMA career, including a 10-0 run in the UFC, he has zero stoppage wins inside the Octagon, compared to 10 decision wins.

With the UFC recently letting go of middleweight Michael Page, in part due to a perceived boring fighting style, Johnson is surprised that Evloev is still on the roster, not to mention getting a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 later this month.

Demetrious Johnson Surprised Movsar Evloev Hasn’t Been Cut by the UFC

Speaking on the “Precision Podcast,” Johnson openly questioned why the UFC released Page, yet Evloev is still on the roster.

“Well, something came into my mind, you say he’s undefeated, 20-0, no finishes, how the (expletive) is he still in the UFC? Like, I’m just saying, they just cut (Michael Venom Page). But when you think about it, the UFC is so gung-ho, cutting people who aren’t exciting, no knockouts, and it’s like, they just got rid of MVP, you know, he’s not knocking people out but he’s doing some flashy (expletive) in there. Movsar Evloev does know how to win but that’s the thing that came to mind when you say he’s undefeated with no knockouts, I’m like, how the (expletive) is he still here? Not even a submission? Wow,” Johnson said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Alexander Volkanovski Defends Movsar Evloev

Volkanovski, who was a guest on the podcast, defended Evloev, suggesting that his lack of finishes is why he had to wait so long to get a title shot at 145 lbs, while admitting he feels bad for him.

“That’s why he’s had to take the long road to the title, he probably deserved it before now… I almost feel bad for the guy, but I’m weird, even when we were doing the press conference everyone was booing him, I was feeling bad. The booing was meant to get into his head but it was getting into my head more than his because I felt bad for him,” Volkanovski said.