Light Heavyweight Contenders Clash at UFC 331

An exciting light heavyweight bout between Iwo Baraniewski and Alonzo Menifield is set to take place at UFC 331.

According to Polish MMA journalist Bartłomiej Stachura of LowKing.pl, Baraniewski vs. Menifield is set for UFC 331, which takes place on September 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Iwo Baraniewski is a LHW On the Rise

Baraniewski is just 27 years old, and he has immediately made a splash since he entered the UFC last year after winning a contract following a standout win on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025.

Baraniewski knocked out Ibo Aslan in his UFC debut and then followed it up with knockout wins over Austen Lane and Junior Tafa after that. He is 3-0 in the UFC overall, and he has won Performance of the Night in all three of his knockout wins.

Overall, Baraniewski is 9-0 since he began his MMA career in 2023. He is one of the top light heavyweight prospects in the UFC right now, and if he beats Menifield, he will enter the top-15 rankings at 205 lbs.

Alonzo Menifield is a True Vet

As for Menifield, he is 38 years old and has been in the UFC since 2018, when he won a UFC contract after winning on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Since then, Menifield has been a staple of the UFC light heavyweight division, with an 11-6-1 record inside the Octagon. In his last fight, Menifield picked up an upset knockout win when he finished Zhang Mingyang at UFC Macau in May and won Fight of the Night for his efforts.

Menifield has fought many of the top light heavyweights in the UFC, and he has notable victories over the likes of Dustin Jacoby, Paul Craig, and Oumar Sy. He has also been known as a prospect killer of sorts, as the UFC routinely matches him up against younger prospects who are supposed to beat him on paper, yet Menifield always seems to come away with the win despite being the underdog.

Menifield is currently ranked at No. 13 in the Meta UFC Rankings, so he will be defending his ranking when he takes on Baraniewski in this matchup.