UFC 331 Gets Intriguing Lightweight Rematch

An intriguing lightweight rematch between veterans Renato Moicano and Brian Ortega has been added to the upcoming UFC 331 card.

MMA journalist Leo Guimaraes was the first to report the Moicano vs. Ortega rematch for UFC 331. Sources have confirmed to Heavy that this rematch is indeed taking place at UFC 331, which is set for September 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

“EXCLUSIVE: Renato Moicano x Brian Ortega is in advanced negotiations to take place on September 19, UFC 331,” Guimaraes wrote on X.

A Rematch 9 Years in the Making

The first time Moicano and Ortega met was at UFC 214 in July 2017, so the rematch will take place nine years later in 2026.

In their first fight, Ortega submitted Moicano in the third round with a guillotine choke in was a Fight of the Night between the two combatants.

That first fight took place at featherweight, but all these years later, the rematch will take place at 155 lbs, as Moicano already moved up to lightweight permanently a few years ago, while Ortega is moving up in weight following a disastrous weight cut in his last fight against Aljamain Sterling.

Renato Moicano & Brian Ortega Going in Different Directions

Although Moicano lost the first fight between these two longtime veterans of the sport, he will likely enter the rematch as the favorite due to Ortega’s decline in recent years.

Moicano is 37, but he looked great in his last fight when he submitted Chris Duncan in an upset victory. As for Ortega, he is younger at age 35, but he has really struggled as of late, having lost four of his last five fights. In Ortega’s last fight, he was not competitive at all with Sterling, as he was beaten up badly for five rounds.

Although Ortega’s cardio and durability will likely look better at 155 lbs, it’s still difficult to completely trust him based on how he’s been looking as of late inside the Octagon.

Look for a competitive fight between the two veterans, but expect Moicano to be a small betting favorite for this fight just based on looking sharper in the UFC as of late.