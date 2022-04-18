‘Little Irish Guy’ Conor McGregor Slammed by UFC Great for Being Irrelevant

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently responded to “little Irish guy” Conor McGregor wanting an immediate title fight at 170 pounds.

McGregor was interviewed by The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis last month, and he revealed his intention to fight Usman in his Octagon return.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

McGregor appears almost fully healed after suffering a leg break during UFC 264 in July 2021. He fought his last two fights at 155 pounds, and Notorious made it clear during the interview that he doesn’t plan on cutting down to lightweight again.

Further, McGregor views Usman as an easy threat to deal with in the cage.

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame,” the Irishman continued. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

“I don’t want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman. Jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong. Plus, he’s on the older side.”

Usman Doesn’t View McGregor as a ‘Relevant’ Mixed Martial Artist

While speaking with TMZ, “The Nigerian Nightmare” gave his take on McGregor’s comments. In short, Usman doesn’t seem too concerned about McGregor, calling him irrelevant.

“This guy is not relevant,” Usman said via MMA Weekly. “He hasn’t done anything in the sport as of late. So in order for him to be relevant he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant.”

UFC president Dana White has confirmed on multiple occasions that No. 2-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards is up next for Usman. However, The Nigerian Nightmare is currently recovering from hand surgery, so it’s unclear when the two will throw down.

For Usman, he’ll take on whoever the promotion gives him, whether it be McGregor, Edwards or No. 3 Khamzat Chimaev.

“I’m just focused on the next one,” Usman continued. “If it’s Edwards, so be it. I’ll be prepared. I’ll be ready to go in there and do what I do best. If it’s [Khamzat] Chimaev, I’ll be ready to go in there and do what I do best. It doesn’t matter,” Usman said. “If it’s the little Irish guy, I’m ready to do that I do.”

McGregor Is Fixated on Becoming a 3-Division UFC Champion

McGregor is the first fighter in UFC history to hoist two divisional belts simultaneously. And by beating the welterweight king, he’d win his third-weight class championship, something no fighter has done before.

“The triple crown,” McGregor told Willis. “No one’s ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already. But no one has ever obtained three UFC world titles across three divisions like I will do also, if we make this fight.”