Longtime UFC Featherweight Confirms Retirement Fight

Longtime UFC featherweight Darren Elkins confirmed that his next fight is going to be his retirement bout from MMA.

Elkins is set to fight Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 120, which takes place on August 8 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the card features lightweights Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld going at it for five rounds or less.

Darren Elkins Will Retire After UFC Vegas 120

According to Elkins in a social media post, this bout against del Valle will mark the final time he steps into the Octagon.

“My last dance!! What a journey it’s been,” Elkins wrote on his Instagram.

At age 42, Elkins is one of the oldest fighters in the UFC, so it makes sense that this would be his final fight, as he has been in the UFC since 2010, and he’s been in many wars during his 16 years in the UFC.

As his nickname “The Damage” suggests, Elkins is known for being in bloody fights where he more often than not walked away with a crimson mask of blood after his bouts.

Overall, Elkins has a 29-12 MMA record, including a 19-11 record since first joining the UFC in 2010. His most notable wins include Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic, and Hatsu Hioki.

UFC Vegas 120 Shaping Up

With the addition of Elkins vs. del Valle, the UFC Vegas 120 card is starting to shape up.

As mentioned above, the main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Gamrot and Salkilld, two of the top-10 ranked lightweights in the UFC.

Other than that bout, an important women’s strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos and Alexia Thainara takes place on this card, as well as a lightweight matchup between veteran Diego Ferreira and Billy Quarantillo, which should be a fun one. Heavyweights Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat should also be exciting.

With this UFC Vegas 120 card just a few weeks away and still not filled up, look for the matchmakers to add a few more short-notice bouts to the card to get it to the typical 12 fights, as right now this event does not have 12 fights booked for it yet.