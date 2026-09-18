Luke Rockhold Names 2 Opponents He’d Return to MMA For

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold named two opponents that he would consider making a return to MMA for.

The 41-year-old Rockhold has not competed in MMA since UFC 278 in August 2022, when he lost a unanimous decision to Paulo Costa, which was his third straight loss.

Since leaving the UFC, Rockhold has been competing in other combat sports, including professional boxing, BKFC, Karate Combat, and right now, RAF.

But while he hasn’t fought in MMA in over four years, he hasn’t totally ruled out a return to the cage — for the right opponent, that is.

Luke Rockhold Could Fight in MMA Again

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Rockhold revealed that he would return to MMA for just two opponents: Mike Perry and Dillon Danis.

“There’s only going to be a few fights I’d entertain in life – Mike Perry in MMA will be fun. I would love to whoop his little ass. Dillon Danis, I’d love to whoop his ass, too. That’s probably the only two people I’d fight in MMA. I’d (expletive) on their face. I love Mike, but watch your back, Mike. Watch your back,” Rockhold said.

Could These Fights Happen?

Perry and Danis were supposed to fight at Duel Arena 1, but Danis pulled out two days before the fight and was replaced by Brandon Jenkins, who pulled off the upset when he defeated Perry via first-round TKO after the former UFC star was injured.

That being said, both Perry and Danis have big names in the sport, so while the Duel Arena event may have slightly dinged their statuses at the moment, it shouldn’t be anything that keeps these two fighters out of the limelight for very long.

Both Rockhold and Perry are big names in the sport and would certainly make for a fun rematch in MMA after Perry previously defeated Rockhold in BKFC.

As for Danis, if he actually stepped into the cage, he would make for an intriguing opponent for Rockhold, given both men have elite grappling skills. But it is very difficult for anyone to trust that Danis would actually step into the cage for sure.