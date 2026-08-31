Mike Perry Reacts to TKO Loss to Brandon Jenkins at Duel Arena 1

UFC veteran Mike Perry reacted following his upset TKO loss to Brandon Jenkins in the main event of Duel Arena 1.

Duel Arena, a new combat sports promotion based in Orlando, Florida, held its first event this past Saturday, with Perry vs. Jenkins in a middleweight main event.

Perry was originally set to fight Dillon Danis, but Danis pulled out during fight week and was replaced on extremely short notice by Jenkins, who pulled off a massive upset when he finished Perry in the first round of their fight.

Perry injured his shoulder and then was kicked in the body and finished off by punches, as Jenkins picked up by far the biggest win of his MMA career, leaving Perry to answer questions in the wake of his shocking upset loss.

Mike Perry Reacts to Upset TKO Loss at Duel Arena 1

Taking to his social media following his loss to Jenkins at Duel Arena 1, Perry shared his reaction to the surprising loss.

“Health is wealth. The MMA lifestyle taking care of the body, mind and spirit. The gym helps the process of growing your strength, but strength is needed in other areas of life and should be exercised Everywhere we go. Organize, be consistent, more recovery and stretching. Taking knowledge into my future endeavors. More to work for, more work to do,” Perry wrote on his X.

What’s Next for Mike Perry?

This was a shocking loss for Perry, who was coming off a dominant TKO win over Nate Diaz at MVP MMA 1 back in May and who had been looking great in BKFC ever since leaving the UFC several years ago.

Perry has already said that he wants to come back to the UFC, but he likely got paid a lot of money to take this fight in Duel Arena and took it. However, it ended terribly for “Platinum,” as he lost to someone who was 0-2 in the UFC, Jenkins, who is also typically a lightweight or welterweight.

Now, we’ll have to see what’s next for Perry, and how long he’ll be out for with the shoulder injury he suffered.