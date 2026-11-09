Magomed Ankalaev Frustrated No One Wants to Fight Him

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev said that he is frustrated that no one wants to step into the Octagon with him.

Ankalaev has not competed since UFC Abu Dhabi in July, when he scored a fifth-round TKO win over Bogdan Guskov.

But despite wanting to fight, no one has stepped up to the plate and challenged the former champ yet.

Magomed Ankalaev Frustrated By Inactivity

Taking to his social media on Monday, Ankalaev let loose his frustrations about the fact he is not fighting anyone right now.

“Looks like nobody in the top five at light heavyweight wants to fight. Everybody’s got a reason. Khalil Rountree not ready Reyes just fought and is injured. Costa wants $10 million. So what about heavyweight? Anybody ready to fight? Let’s do it in January,” Anaklaev wrote on his X.

Magomed Ankalaev May Headline UFC Dallas

Sources told Heavy.com that the UFC is targeting Ankalaev to headline the upcoming UFC Dallas event, which takes place on January 16 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Sources said that the UFC is trying to book Dominick Reyes against Ankalaev, but according to Ankalaev, Reyes is hurt and won’t be able to take the fight.

Ankalaev also said that Khalil Rountree Jr. won’t be ready, either, which is disappointing, as this was the original fight for the UFC Abu Dhabi fight card in the summer before Rountree was forced to pull out with an injury.

Another potential option for Ankalaev would be Paulo Costa, but Costa is still in a contract dispute with the UFC, as he wants to be paid extra for a five-round main event, something that the UFC has not been willing to do to this point.

So, we’ll see what the UFC ends up doing with Ankalaev. He’s clearly one of the best light heavyweights in the sport today, but for whatever reason, he is having difficulties getting a fight booked. Hopefully, someone will step up to the plate soon and fight Ankalaev so we can get this UFC Dallas main event with Ankalaev as the headliner booked sooner rather than later.