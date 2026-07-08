Fans Are Overlooking a Major Detail in Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

One major detail is being overlooked this UFC 329 fight week, as fans eagerly anticipate the return of Conor McGregor to the UFC Octagon.

‘The Notorious’ ends a layoff of more than five years since breaking his tibia against Dustin Poirier in 2021. Now 37, it’s fair to say McGregor is in his twilight years, but it’s easier to speculate that he’s fighting his way out of his UFC contract.

McGregor has confirmed he has two fights left on his UFC contract. With how much value he brings to the promotion, it’s unlikely he’ll ever be able to buy his way out of it. It’s highly likely that these final two fights are a means to an end for the Irishman, enabling him to finally cut ties with the UFC.

Why Would Conor McGregor Want to Leave UFC?

Now, after half a decade away from fighting, banking millions, and facing scrutiny, McGregor has finally announced the dates for his last two fights. It’s uncharacteristic of a fighter at peak retirement age returning from a career-halting injury.

UFC Contracts Can Be Restrictive

For a fighter-turned-businessman like McGregor, UFC contracts can prove somewhat restrictive. Signed athletes have exclusivity with the UFC, meaning they cannot cross-promote, compete for other organisations, or negotiate with other organisations while under contract.

In 2019, McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a professional boxing match. UFC would have taken a considerable amount of McGregor’s reported $100 million purse. Now, in the era of celebrity exhibition fights, McGregor is being locked out of potential nine-figure gimmick superfights.

UFC contracts also include merchandising clauses that grant the promotion the right to use the athlete’s image. In the case of rival promotions like ONE Championship, these contractual rights can extend beyond the athlete’s death.

Conor McGregor’s Thoughts on His UFC Contract

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, McGregor explained how his current UFC deal was neither the best nor worst he could have negotiated.

“I am happy to an extent,” He said, adding, “. . . It wasn’t that difficult. We met in the middle. We got a good juicy one [contract deal]. Was it what my worth is? Probably not. Was it what they wanted to offer? Definitely not. We met in the middle.”

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Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 at UFC 329

McGregor headlines UFC 329 against Max Holloway. Their fight is a welterweight rematch of a fight that McGregor won in 2013. 14 fights make the Vegas card.