Special Condition for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Changes Everything

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 headlines UFC 329 on July 11, and many fans have it as a clear-cut steamroll for Holloway. However, special conditions for their fight completely flip the script.

McGregor, returning from a five-year layoff, has forced the fight to be contested at welterweight (170 lbs). The Irishman has fought once at UFC welterweight, demolishing Donald Cerrone in under a minute in 2020. On the other hand, this will be Holloway’s first-ever competition in the heavier weight class.

‘Blessed’ is a perennial featherweight (145 lbs), and already bulked up to lightweight (155 lbs) in 2024. After just two years in his new weight category, Holloway is being forced to put on another 15 lbs for the biggest fight of his life.

Holloway has every advantage in height, championship experience, and activity, but will be completely unfamiliar with a five-round fight at welterweight.

Holloway’s fighting style has always been one of activity and attrition, owing to his fantastic gas tank, fast hands, and propensity for violence. This worked for him at featherweight, in fights with Calvin Kattar and Brian Ortega, and, to some extent, at lightweight, opposite Justin Gaethje.

This style has made Holloway the all-time leader in significant strikes landed in the UFC, at 3,681. Holloway holds the highest strike differential in UFC history.

How Did Conor McGregor Beat Max Holloway?

When McGregor and Holloway first fought in 2013, it was McGregor’s second UFC appearance, and Holloway’s sixth. ‘The Notorious’ used a heavy wrestling approach, accumulating plenty of control time and delivering damage while coming out unscathed.

These same holes in Holloway’s game were exposed against Charles Oliveira in their BMF title showdown at UFC 326 in March.

Following that loss to McGregor, Holloway went on a 13-fight run, capturing the interim and undisputed featherweight championships. This streak included some of Holloway’s best UFC victories, including two knockouts over Jose Aldo, and finishes over Anthony Pettis, Charles Oliveira, and Andre Fili.

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Holloway has one of the greatest resumes in the UFC, with 16 fights against opponents who were, or became, UFC champions at some point in their careers. Of these 16 fights, Holloway won seven.

Who Else is Fighting at UFC 329?

UFC 329 features 14 fights, with no UFC titles on the line. Standout stars like Paddy Pimblett and Cory Sandhagen also make the bill. Gable Steveson makes his debut. Finishers Damian Pinas and Ryan Gandra are ones to watch on the undercard.