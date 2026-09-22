Manager Says Justin Gaethje Won’t Rematch Ilia Topuria Next

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, said his client’s next fight won’t be a rematch with Ilia Topuria.

There have been rumors that the UFC could immediately run back a rematch between Gaethje and Topuria after their June fight at UFC Freedom 250, which Gaethje won in a massive upset.

But Abdelaziz said it’s not happening right now.

Ali Abdelaziz Denis Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria Rematch

Speaking to Submission Radio, Abdelaziz denied that a rematch between Gaethje and Topuria is happening next.

“He’s not fighting Justin Gaethje next… I believe Justin Gaethje will beat him nine out of 10 time. You know why? Justin have his number… this fight will never happen. I can tell you this,” Abdelaziz said.

Door Opens for Arman Tsarukyan Title Shot

If Abdelaziz is correct and Gaethje won’t be fighting Topuria next, then it opens up the possibility of Arman Tsarukyan finally getting the UFC lightweight title shot that he has deserved for a long time.

With Tsarukyan coming off a brutal first-round KO win over Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331, it’s time that he fights for the lightweight belt after having won six straight fights.

Indeed, the UFC doesn’t always go with the fighter that has the most merit for a title shot, but in this case, it would be beyond ridiculous if Tsarukyan wasn’t next in line to fight for the UFC lightweight title given the impressive run that he’s been on as of late, and especially considering his amazing win over Ruffy.

That being said, while Abdelaziz doesn’t want to see Gaethje vs. Topuria 2 fight now, it will not be his decision. It all comes down to what the UFC wants to do, and if they want to book the rematch, then that’s what’s going to happen.

But Topuria, who is coming off a TKO loss to Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, would be much better off fighting Paddy Pimblett in a No. 1 contender fight, while Gaethje takes on Tsarukyan in a fresh UFC lightweight title bout that the fans would surely love to watch take place.