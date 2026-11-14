Mark Coleman Predicts UFC 334 Heavyweight Title Bout

UFC legend Mark Coleman, who was the promotion’s first heavyweight champion, shared his prediction for the UFC 334 main event title fight.

In the headliner of UFC 334, UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his belt on the line for the first time when he takes on Josh Hokit.

So, who wins the fight? Coleman’s answer may surprise you.

Mark Coleman Backing Underdog at UFC 334

Speaking to “Bowks Talking Bouts,” Coleman revealed that he is picking the underdog Hokit to upset the favorite Gane at UFC 334.

“Yeah, baby. Hey, that’s the fight I’m most excited about because I’ve always loved the heavyweights and it’s just really hard to find a couple good quality heavyweights to fight each other. I mean, it’s not that loaded of a weight class. To me, it’s not very deep at all. If I’m being honest, it’s kind of sad after the top six, seven guys. Even some of them guys in the top, they still get tired as hell, man. You know what I mean?” Coleman said (via BJPenn.com).

“It just something’s got to (give). These guys got to be ready. I’m impressed with Hokit. I’ve been on his wagon since day one cuz as soon as I do his background, he’s a football player and a wrestler in college. Well, that turns me on, man. because that’s what I wanted to be. Then I did the research and I’m all in with this guy. That character he came up with, it’s probably him. But wow, man.

“That was something else. Going through the early (stages) and now he has matured into Oh my god, he’s a social media king right now, man. Doing that rap song. He got that rap song now. It’s like, to me, it’s a 10, man. He’s just killing it and he can back it up. I just hope as the wrestler I never; this one, I’m in shape I’m talking about. I never strayed away from the game plan.”

“I can get this guy down, so why not do it? Because it’s always an advantage to be on top of somebody. That’s a fact. So, I’m going to do that. I’m going to at least soften him up and tire him out a little bit before we trade on the feet because a fresh Ciryl Gane oh, that boy will knock you out really quick if he’s fresh. So I think you should swallow your pride or whatever.

“Like I love Justin Gathje, but my man, boy, he got hit a lot of times in his career. I love his style, but I don’t think; it’s not the best way to win. The champions know, if you look at all the champions, they can take people down and they can keep them down. That’s how you win. But Hokit, get this guy down and pound his ass. You know what ‘The Hammer’s’ going to say? Shut his eyes, man. Get on top of him and shut his (explicit) eyes. Throw a headbutt if you have to.”

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Final UFC 334 Odds

With UFC 334 taking place tonight, the main event has Gane as a -200 favorite with Hoit as a +170 underdog in the final betting odds heading into the bout.

It’s essentially a striker vs. grappler matchup, so if it stays standing, you have to favor the striker, Gane, but if it goes to the mat, then the wrestler, Hokit, has a great chance to win, as Coleman said.