‘Martial Arts Assassin’ Wows Joe Rogan [LOOK]

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka is one of the most compelling rising stars in the sport. Not only does Prochazka, 28, from Czechia, say he wants to raise the consciousness of the entire planet through the practice of martial arts, but the 205-pound menace is also adept at violently separating his opponents from their consciousnesses.

See the latest example below in which Prochazka blasted former title challenger Dominick Reyes into another dimension.

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kQZI6eQKBw — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 2, 2021

Even popular podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is impressed with “Denisa”.

Almost a full week later, Rogan posted a screenshot of the knockout along with his personal opinion after rewatching the UFC’s latest superstar score his otherworldly knockout over Reyes.

Rogan posted, “I’m rewatching @jirkaprochazka’s sensational performance from Saturday night. What an unusual fighter this dude is. Relentless seek and destroy martial arts assassin. 2 fights into the @ufc and he’s already one of the most interesting contenders in the sport.”

More than just another contender, Prochazka appears to be on his way to being fast-tracked into a title shot.

He won’t get the next crack at UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, but he could follow after Blachowicz takes on Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 4.

Hey @jiri_bjp. Me vs you in Cieszyn

🇵🇱 Prince vs 🇨🇿 Samurai

Sword vs Katana

😁 #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

A unique martial artist with a robust skillset, Prochazka is used to capturing gold. He was the inaugural light heavyweight champion for The Czech Republic’s Gladiator Fighting Championship and followed that run by becoming the champ for Japan’s RIZIN FF promotion.

Now Prochazka, aka the “martial arts assassin” according to Rogan, appears to be headed to achieving those same kinds of goals in the UFC.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: PFL Champ Kayla Harrison: ‘Blame My Opponent’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel