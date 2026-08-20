Massive Opportunity and Step Up in Competition for Jose Delgado

Jose Miguel Delgado has received a massive opportunity. The featherweight fighter out of Yuma, Arizona, has accepted a main event fight on September 12 at Noche UFC against Jean Silva. Delgado is replacing Yair Rodríguez, who recently pulled out of the fight.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com after an initial report by MMA Fighting. The Noche UFC event takes place in the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

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Jean Silva is currently one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC. The Brazilian fighter earned his UFC contract in 2023 on the Contender Series by defeating Kevin Vallejos via unanimous decision in one of the most exciting bouts in the show’s history. During his 2024 debut year, Silva made a massive statement by securing knockout victories in all three of his promotional appearances, stopping Westin Wilson, Charles Jourdain, and Drew Dober. Following another victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan and a submission win against Bryce Mitchell, the UFC awarded Silva a major opportunity last year to compete for a title shot in the main event of Noche UFC against Diego Lopes.

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After surviving a one-sided opening round, Silva turned the tide and built significant momentum in the second. Lopes appeared vulnerable for a moment, but when Silva grew overly aggressive, Lopes capitalized on the opening and stopped his countryman via TKO with only seconds left in the round. Despite this painful setback, Silva bounced back at the beginning of this year by defeating Arnold Allen via unanimous decision. Silva was supposed to take on former interim champion Yair Rodríguez but has to settle for late replacement and up-and-comer Jose Miguel Delgado.

Possible Breakthrough To The Top

Delgado is considered one of the most promising fighters in the featherweight division. The 28-year-old who trains at the MMA Lab came into the UFC through the Contender Series. Delgado won a fight by knockout in the LFA and, a month later, took the Contender Series fight on short notice. In the second round, he beat Ernie Juarez and earned his ticket to the UFC. Delgado had an impressive debut year in the UFC. After stopping Connor Matthews via TKO in his debut, he became the first person to defeat Hyder Amil, securing a stunning first-round knockout. To close out the year, he took on Nathaniel Wood.

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After an amazing first round where he almost finished Wood, the Englishman came back into the fight and won a controversial unanimous decision. Delgado bounced back with a win earlier this year via split decision against Andre Fili. Also, this outcome was controversial, but this time Delgado sat on the right side of the decision. In his most recent fight, Delgado struggled early on against Austin Bashi but was able to turn things around to win via unanimous decision. Now he gets a massive step up in competition when he faces Jean Silva in the headliner of Noche UFC.

Noche UFC – Glendale

Main Card

Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes

David Martínez vs. Dan Ige

Preliminary Card