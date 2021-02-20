UFC Match Canceled After Fighter Enters Octagon [WATCH]

Featherweights were set to go to war during the early preliminary card of UFC Vegas 19, however the fight was canceled as soon as one of the competitors entered the Octagon.

On Saturday, Chas Skelly and Jamall Emmers were set to fight but according to the broadcast, Emmers started suffering back spasms before making the walk to the cage. Skelly was already in the Octagon awaiting his opponent.

The fight was officially canceled due to “medical reasons backstage”, as per ESPN.

You can watch the scene play out below:

Chas Skelly was in the cage waiting for his opponent, but Jamall Emmers could not compete due to back spasms. The #UFCVegas19 bout was canceled due to "medical reasons backstage." pic.twitter.com/WyOXczZB8I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 20, 2021

Skelly was set to make his first Octagon appearance since beating Jordan Griffin at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje in September 2019. On the other end, Emmers last fought in August, defeating Vince Cachero via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan.

Skelly Spoke With Michael Bisping After the Bout

Although he didn’t fight and the match was canceled, Skelly was still interviewed by UFC color commentator Michael Bisping post-fight. “The Scrapper” told Bisping that he felt like he deserved his win bonus.

“I feel like I should get my win bonus because I weighed in, I made weight, I stepped in the cage,” Skelly said. “That’s how I feel. I hope Jamall’s okay. No animosity. It sucks. I have a lot of people that came out here to watch me fight.”

Skelly said it was an emotional training camp. He told Bisping that he recovered from a major surgery. “I came back and I worked so hard. I mean, I did everything I could possibly do to be prepared for this fight, mentally and physically. My trainers and my training partners, they were all so awesome in being patient with me since I was a little fat coming back and a little out of shape.”

When asked what was next for Skelly, he said:

“It’s tough. Right now I’m just thinking of what the plan is. With me, I’m a big 45-pounder. It’s not easy for me to make weight. I don’t want to turn around and fight and do the weight cut over again next week because I don’t want to put my body in that yo-yo. I’m doing everything right now. I’m dieting right. I’m bringing my weight down the right way.

“I don’t know. I’m going to get back to the gym and keep getting better. It’s not his fault. Things happen that are beyond your control sometimes and I wish him the best. I’m very disappointed.”

During the interview, Skelly also sent his thoughts to the family of his hunting partner who passed away from cancer a few weeks ago.

