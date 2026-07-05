Mauricio Ruffy Announces He Will Be Backup Fighter at UFC 329

UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy announced that he will be the backup fighter for the main event of UFC 329.

The headliner of UFC 329 features Conor McGregor and Max Holloway fighting in a welterweight rematch that is 13 years in the making.

In case anything happens to either man, Ruffy will be the one stepping in to fight.

Mauricio Ruffy Says He Will Be Backup for UFC 329 Headliner

Taking to his social media a week before the fight, Ruffy said that he will be traveling to Las Vegas on Monday and will be prepared to make 170 lbs in case anything happens to either McGregor or Holloway ahead of UFC 329’s main event fight.

“Tomorrow Monday I will be traveling to Las Vegas. If you need me, I’ll be ready!” Ruffy wrote on Instagram.

In the video Ruffy posted, he noted that the UFC called him during his vacation and asked him to stay on weight just in case anything happened to either McGregor or Holloway. While Ruffy is currently a few pounds above the welterweight limit, he should have no problem making the weight in case he is needed next Saturday at UFC 329.

Mauricio Ruffy Has Been Compared to Conor McGregor

What’s so interesting about this news is that Ruffy has been compared to McGregor many times in the past, as they have a similar stance and both men have crazy knockout power.

Of course, McGregor is far more proven in the UFC and is one of the sport’s all-time greats, but Ruffy is well on his way to becoming a household name among MMA fans, too.

If Ruffy and McGregor did end up fighting at UFC 329, it would no doubt be an absolutely incredible fight between two of the most exciting strikers in the sport.

A matchup between Ruffy and Holloway would also be great, as they are two fighters who prefer to stand and trade on the feet. Regardless of whether it’s Holloway or McGregor who Ruffy fights, the UFC is in good hands with their backup fighter at UFC 329.

That being said, fans are excited for the rematch between McGregor and Holloway, so hopefully nothing happens to either of these men, and we get to see this fight at UFC 329.

But if something does happen to either man, then Ruffy will be ready and able to step in and take this fight on short notice in the headliner of UFC 329.