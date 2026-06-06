Mauricio Ruffy Responds to Conor McGregor Comparisons

Surging UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy responded to the comparisons between himself and Conor McGregor ahead of UFC Freedom 250.

Ruffy battles veteran lightweight Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250, which takes place on June 14 at the White House in Washington, D.C.

For Ruffy, it’s an incredible opportunity to show the world how talented an MMA fighter he is. And for many people who are watching him for the first time, they may think they are seeing a clone of McGregor inside the Octagon, as they have a similar stance and a striking-first fighting style.

It’s a comparison that Ruffy relishes.

Mauricio Ruffy Responds to Being Compared to Conor McGregor

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik of Paramount+ ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Ruffy confirmed that he enjoys the comparisons to McGregor, the sport’s biggest superstar.

“Man, I do like being compared to Conor McGregor’s style. I think that, as a fighter, he brought something completely new to the sport, so for me it’s a privilege to be compared to his fighting style. I believe Conor put on a huge amount of pressure, and very few opponents could handle that,” Ruffy said.

However, while Ruffy said he likes the comparisons to McGregor, the Brazilian does believe that he is an improved version of the Irishman, a McGregor 2.0, per se.

“But there were some things he didn’t have. He didn’t really know how to manage the fight if he couldn’t get the knockout. I believe I added that extra layer to my game, and Bourne is a big reason for that. I learned how to control a fight in a safe way, and I can still go out there and win convincingly. But yes, I do enjoy being compared to Conor,” Ruffy said.

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Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler Betting Odds

According to the latest betting odds, Ruffy is a -600 favorite to defeat Chandler, who is a +450 underdog. That means Ruffy is tied as the biggest favorite at UFC Freedom 250 alongside UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who battles Justin Gaethje in the main event of the evening.

Ruffy is one of the most dangerous strikers in the lightweight division, and given that he is only 29 years old, he has 11 years of youth on Chandler, who is 40.

If Ruffy can keep this fight standing, he should have a huge advantage on the feet and get a big chance of scoring a highlight-reel knockout on Chandler.

But if Chandler can manage to get his wrestling going and take this fight down to the mat, then he has a path to victory, as Ruffy’s only loss in the UFC came to Benoit Saint Denis when he was taken down and beaten up on the mat.

Ruffy is, of course, hoping that training with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has improved his overall game. With a huge win over Chandler at UFC Freedom 250, Ruffy could be elevated into the elite of the lightweight division and get closer to getting a title shot at 155 lbs, a division where McGregor was once the champion.