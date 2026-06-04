Michael Chandler Reveals Future of Conor McGregor Matchup

Veteran UFC lightweight revealed the future of a matchup against Conor McGregor, which was originally supposed to take place two years ago.

Chandler and McGregor coached opposite each other on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2023. The pair was then supposed to fight at UFC 303 in June 2024, but McGregor pulled out with an injury.

Two years later, this fight has still not been booked, though Chandler fights next weekend against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250, and McGregor takes on Max Holloway in a rematch next month at UFC 329.

So, will the Chandler vs. McGregor fight ever happen?

Michael Chandler Still Holding Out Hope for Conor McGregor Fight

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, Chandler said that he is still holding out hope that he will one day fight McGregor. Whether that’s in the UFC Octagon or not, however, is the question.

“It’s funny, man: Me vs. Conor, whether it was ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in the lead-up, then the actual training camp, then the pullout of the fight and the possible rebooking – this whole thing has been an up-and-down soap opera for the better part of a couple years. As big as it was, as entrenched as I was into it, I just feel like I’m a million miles away now. I don’t really have any emotions about it, and maybe it’s because obviously I’m focused on Mauricio Ruffy at the White House. But man, I wish Conor well. The sport is a better place when Conor McGregor is training and on his way back. Max got the nod. We’ll get to see them compete here, it’s only five weeks away. I’ll be there cageside watching, very interested in how that fight goes,” Chandler said.

“Whether me and Conor fight in the UFC or not, Conor and I will compete against each other at some point, in some venue, somewhere, somehow, some way. The story is there, the animosity is there, but also the mutual respect is already there. It’s got all the makings of a blockbuster. So if it happens down the line, it happens down the line. But I wish him well and it’s good to hear obviously. I know they wanted that fight. I wanted the fight. Obviously the UFC had different plans, and the UFC has every right to make whatever fight they want to make. So, here we are.”

Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy UFC Freedom 250 Odds

According to the latest betting odds, Chandler is a +450 betting underdog when he takes on Ruffy, who is a -600 betting favorite, on the UFC White House card. Chandler is tied with Justin Gaethje, who fights Ilia Topuria in the main event, as the biggest underdog on the whole card.

Given that Chandler is 40 years old, has lost five of his last six fights, and hasn’t won since a May 2022 victory over Tony Ferguson, it’s not a surprise to see him as the underdog against Ruffy, who is 11 years younger and coming off a spectacular knockout over Rafael Fiziev.

But if Chandler wants to put his name in the hat to fight McGregor again, then a big upset win over Ruffy would certainly put him in the conversation to fight the Irishman after he takes care of business against Holloway next month at UFC 329.