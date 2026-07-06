Max Holloway Open to Fighting at Middleweight

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is apparently open to fighting at middleweight before his MMA career is over.

Up to this point, Holloway’s UFC career has been fought exclusively at featherweight at 145 lbs and lightweight at 155 lbs. This Saturday at UFC 329, he makes his welterweight debut when he fights UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Holloway looks at 170 lbs, as this is the heaviest weight class he’s ever competed in during his UFC Hall of Fame career. But it could be a precursor to a move up in weight yet again, as he’s open to also fighting at middleweight up at 185 lbs.

Max Holloway Willing to Fight at Middleweight

Speaking to Submission Radio ahead of UFC 329, UFC commentator Jon Anik recalled a conversation he once had with Holloway where the Hawaiian admitted he is willing to fight at middleweight before his MMA career ends.

“Max Holloway said to me probably eight or nine years ago that he was gonna take a UFC fight at middleweight before all was said and done. So I’m fascinated to see how his frame looks on the scale and what he looks like as a UFC welterweight. He could easily pivot back to 155lbs but in this matchup, it’s not crazy that it stands to reason to benefit Holloway a whole bunch. Max is a big boy, big powerful hands and I think his movement, his speed and his footwork will all still be there at 170lbs… I wouldn’t put it past him to fight at 185lbs before it’s all said and done,” Anik continued (via Bloody Elbow).

Max Holloway Favored to Defeat Conor McGregor

Despite fighting at welterweight for the first time against McGregor at UFC 329, Holloway is the betting favorite to win the fight. With five days to go until fight night, Holloway is a -230 betting favorite, while McGregor is a +195 underdog according to the latest betting odds.

Holloway is younger than McGregor; he has been far more active in recent years, and he should have the cardio and durability advantages in this fight, too. Not to mention, he has ridiculous volume striking, and he has flashed KO power during his career, too. His takedown defense is not good, but against McGregor, a fellow striker, this fight will likely take place solely on the feet.

As for McGregor, he has the one-punch KO power to finish anyone in the sport, and he has the advantage of having fought at welterweight several times before, so he knows what competing in this weight class is like. But after having not competed for five years, it’s difficult to trust McGregor in this spot given he is nearly 38 years old and hasn’t fought in forever.

Either way, this is going to be a great fight for as long as it lasts, and UFC 329 can’t come soon enough. The event takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it promises to be one of the biggest UFC events of the year.