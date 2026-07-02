Max Holloway Reacts to Dustin Poirier’s Recent Arrest

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway reacted to longtime rival Dustin Poirier’s recent arrest for being drunk in public.

Holloway and Poirier had a tremendous yet respectful rivalry over the past 15 years.

In Holloway’s UFC debut in 2012, Poirier submitted him in a featherweight bout at UFC 143. Then, at UFC 236 in 2019, the two rematched for the interim UFC lightweight title, with Poirier beating Holloway again, this time by unanimous decision. Finally, they fought for a third time at UFC 318 in 2025, with Holloway getting the last laugh with a unanimous decision win in what was Poirier’s retirement fight.

Since that retirement fight, Poirier has admitted he has struggled with stepping away from the fight game, as he no longer has a goal to train for. He has admitted he has a drinking problem, and he is seeking help for it in the wake of his arrest at an Atlanta airport and the bodycam video that was leaked on the internet, which showed him being threatening to police and airport workers.

Max Holloway Shares Reaction to Dustin Poirier’s Arrest

Taking to Kick, Holloway shared his reaction to Poirier’s arrest.

“Thoughts on the video, bro, I mean — no thoughts really, man. It just is what it is. I saw his post on top of IG, and it looks like he’s going to go get some help, but it’s tough, man, you know? It’s tough. I think Dustin’s going to recover, bro, I think he’ll be fine. It’s sad to see, bro,” Holloway said.

Max Holloway Returns Against Conor McGregor at UFC 329

Speaking of long-standing rivalries, Holloway returns at UFC 329 on July 11 when he takes on Conor McGregor for the second time. The fight will be contested at welterweight and is set for five rounds or less.

Holloway and McGregor last fought in August 2013, so it’s been 13 years since they first met inside the Octagon. In their first fight, McGregor won a unanimous decision.

This time around, Holloway is the betting favorite, partly because he is the younger, more active fighter, but mostly because McGregor has not fought in five years since he broke his leg against Poirier in their own trilogy bout at UFC 264.

It will be interesting to see how this fight plays out, but regardless of who gets their hand raised, this is surely going to be one of the blockbuster MMA events of the summer, and UFC 329 can’t come soon enough.