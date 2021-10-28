McGregor & Rousey Get Dragged: ‘When Anger & Hate Take Over’

Former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were recently ripped after Claressa Shields took the first loss of her professional combat sports career.

Known by many as the greatest female boxer of all time, Shields fought in her second MMA match on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The American took on Abigail Montes during a featured bout on the 2021 PFL Championship main card. And although Shields looked powerful on the feet, her experience on the ground caught up to her, being controlled there by Montes for large portions of the three-round affair.

The match went the distance and Montes got the judges’ nod via split decision. Shields, who has only been training in MMA for nine months, is now 1-1 in the sport.

During fight week, Shields took aim at social media sensation Jake Paul, saying she would beat him with one hand if they met inside a boxing ring. So naturally when she lost on Wednesday night, “The Problem Child” had something to say, slamming her while comparing her to Rousey and McGregor.

“I love karma @Claressashields,” Paul tweeted. “Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter!”

Paul also shared a screenshot, reading:

The truth hurts but it’s necessary. Claressa Shields is a loser. In MMA, and even more so with her prima donna attitude. The fake always get exposed. Losses come when anger and hate take over. Just ask Rousey and McGregor. She spent more time berating Jake Paul than learning Jiu Jitsu. She’s never been a big draw and unfortunately for her she never will be. Amanda Serrano (the GWOAT) though, has 30 KOs in 42 fights. 2-0 in MMA, both wins by submission. Congrats Abigail Montes on the win.

Shields Said A Man Who Hasn’t Been to the Olympics Couldn’t Outbox Her

A few days ago, Shields laid into Paul, as well as those who believe a man who hasn’t been to the Olympics could defeat her inside a boxing ring.

“I don’t know what world people live in that they think a man [could beat me] who has not been to the Olympics, who has not fought professionally,” Shields said via Sky Sports. “There are a lot of women in boxing who could [out-box] men, especially a regular joe like Jake Paul!

“I know it’s too much to fight him because it would be too embarrassing [for him], but if I were to spar Jake, I could use one hand. Just my jab, I wouldn’t even have to use the banger.

“Just my jab – I would out-jab, out-hook and out-uppercut him. I would embarrass him. This isn’t a shot at Jake Paul. This is how skilled I am. You’re not as great a boxer as me. If you are? Go to the Olympics and [win a] medal! Go!

“Because I sparred those guys too who are Olympic silver and gold medallists. Jake couldn’t grace the ring with those guys because they would destroy him, just like I would. This isn’t disrespectful. I am a skilled boxer – respect it and know it.

“Just because I’m a woman? This is real-life stuff. I box for real. I’m not a play-fighter.”

Shields Said She’s Learning on the Job, Congratulated Montes

Shields took to Instagram after her loss on Wednesday night and congratulated Montes on the victory. Shields said that she’s “learning on the job” and has embraced the experience.

She wrote:

First of all, congratulations to Abigail Montes. This has been a very interesting journey with some great opponents. Just as I am gracious in victory, I will be gracious in defeat. I thought the fight was close. I’m learning on the job and am happy for the experience. Thanks to the @pflmma and my coaches @mmacoachwink, @gregjacksonmma, @tussagb and all my fans for your support. GWOAT out.

