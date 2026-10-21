Merab Dvalishvili Reveals the ‘Merab Method’ to Reclaim UFC Gold

Merab Dvalishvili is locked in and ready to go for his rematch with Petr Yan this Saturday at UFC 333. Dvalishvili revealed the ‘Merab Method,’ a five-step plan to help reclaim UFC gold and help others become champions someday.

Dvalishvili is set to face Yan for the bantamweight championship, which he lost last December. It will mark their third meeting inside the octagon, with both fighters holding one victory apiece.

‘The Machine,’ a Stake Ambassador, revealed the ‘Merab Method’ in collaboration with the platform.

Merab Dvalishvili Reveals Five-Step ‘Merab Method’ to Defeat Petr Yan at UFC 333

Merab Dvalishvili revealed his plan, which consists of five steps he follows to regain the UFC bantamweight championship.

Stake, whose Ambassador, Dvalishvili created the ‘Merab Method’ ahead of his fight against Yan at UFC 333. The mockumentary showcases ‘The Machine’s humorous side while also giving fans a glimpse into his training camp.

Dvalishvili dismissed his own first lesson, rest, because he does not feel he needs it. ‘The Machine’ made it clear that he is always prepared to fight.

“Lesson one, rest. You don’t need rest. Recovery is very important,” Dvalishvili said.

The second lesson for the former bantamweight champion is a light day. However, his coach and teammate pointed out that Dvalishvili’s idea of a light day is very different than everyone else’s.

“Merab doesn’t know the meaning of a light day. He might tell you he’s gonna go light, but I’m telling you, every time with Merab, it’s 100 miles an hour and you are fighting for your life,” one of Dvalishvili’s coaches said.

“Merab’s 50 percent is everyone’s 90 [percent]. Like, believe me, very hard,” his teammate said.

Lesson three, nutrition, is another area that Dvalishvili emphasized as particularly important.

“Nutrition, it’s easy. This is my dinner. Normally, I eat this [meal]. I buy it here at a Greek place, I usually eat two of these,” Dvalishvili said. “I don’t count [calories], I just eat. Machine still working hard. That’s what is important.”

He added: “I train good, I eat good, I sleep good, I feel good. And I smash [Yan] good.”

Dvalishvili Reveals Lesson Four and Five

The fourth lesson, mental toughness, and the fifth lesson, cardio, are also crucial to Dvalishvili’s performance.

Dvalishvili discussed both lessons and even joked about being listed as an underdog by Stake.

“Lesson four, mental toughness. Rule No. 1, don’t read comments. Rule No. 2, don’t care about betting odds,” Dvalishvili said. “Stake sponsor me and they make me as an underdog.”

Lesson 5, cardio. Come, I will show you my cardio. One thing about cardio, don’t be a [expletive],” he said.

“I’m going to show you the final lesson how to beat Petr Yan. This is Petr, he has a big head. I’m going to throw one to his face and then grab his arm. You know what? I’m going to show him a lesson in Abu Dhabi.”