Michael Bisping Shares Prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Michael Bisping has shared his early prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway. The matchup is a rematch of their 2013 bout and will headline UFC 329 on Jul. 11.

McGregor, now 37, will compete for the first time in five years. Holloway, meanwhile, has been active and has consistently faced top-ranked opponents at both featherweight and lightweight. He also has a knockout win over reigning UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

“I respect Conor [McGregor] coming back and taking on Max Holloway, because Holloway’s been very active while Conor hasn’t fought for five years. He’s days away from his 38th birthday when he does compete against [Holloway], so full respect for taking this match up,” Bisping told Casino.org.

Despite having more experience competing at 170 pounds, McGregor will face a difficult test. The looming question will be answered is whether ring rust will affect the Irishman’s performance.

The stakes are high. McGregor has indicated that he would be interesting in a title fight at welterweight or lightweight. If he defeats Holloway, a title shot is realistic.

Michael Bisping Not Counting Conor McGregor Out Against Max Holloway

Michael Bisping is not counting Conor McGregor out against Max Holloway despite his lengthy layoff. Given the fight is being contested at welterweight, Bisping believes that ‘The Notorious’ could have an advantage.

“I think [McGregor’s] naturally a bigger guy, and certainly when you look at punching power, McGregor will have massive power and advantage over [Holloway]. But, Holloway breaks you down over the course of the fight though,” Bisping told Casino.org. “When [Holloway] points at the floor in the last 10 seconds, that’s because he’s broken you down over that entire period and he knows he’s got you and he’s like, ‘Okay, let’s go.'”

He continued:

“That’s when he knocks you out. He’s quick, he’s slick, he’s smooth, he’s got excellent footwork, he’s got great hand speed.”

Bisping pointed to McGregor’s injury as a potential factor. However, he still believes the Irishman has a chance.

“I understand Holloway being the favorite, but McGregor is a special guy, so it’s going to be interesting.”

Bisping Says McGregor’s Injury Could Affect Him

Bisping also said he believes the broken leg McGregor suffered in his bout against Dustin Poirier could be a factor.

Coming back from an injury like that is difficult. However, doing so after five years and being 37-years-old does not help either. Bisping pointed to McGregor championship mentality as a reason why he is giving him a chance against Holloway.

“The leg break, that’s an issue. But also, this is a guy that took the sport by storm and was a two-weight division champion. He’s only 37, and yes, that’s not young as a pro fighter, but he’s not an old man,” Bisping told Casino.org. “He hasn’t had the wear and tear, he hasn’t been going through the training camps, sparring, and everything that comes along with preparing for fights.”

He continued:

“The mind id the most powerful weapon that any fighter can have, and you can’t doubt the mind of [McGregor].”