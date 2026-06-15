Michael Chandler Suffers 4-Fight Losing Streak at UFC White House

Mauricio Ruffy is on the path to a UFC title opportunity, following a first-round knockout victory over Michael Chandler at UFC White House.

Ruffy and Chandler met in the third of seven fights on the White House lawn, surrounded by military men and avid UFC fans champing at the bit for a quick finish.

‘Iron Mike,’ 40, hadn’t won a fight since 2022—a front-kick finish against Tony Ferguson- and was at risk of losing his fourth fight in a row. Unfortunately for the American, he was the nail once again, suffering a brutal beatdown in the opening frame.

Mauricio Ruffy Knocks Out Michael Chandler at UFC White House, Chandler Drops 4 Fights

Chandler was frenetic as usual, his short frame a ball of energy darting around the Octagon. Despite this, he appeared tentative, not committing to either his striking or grappling.

Ruffy played safe at range, standing tall and keeping defensively sound. Eventually, Chandler’s half-measure strategy began to wane as Ruffy intercepted with crushing strikes. The Brazilian began adding flair: crescent kicks and reverse elbows.

The finishing sequence was set up by a spinning wheel kick that sent Chandler reeling across the cage. After being sent to his knees, Chandler was finished by savage uppercuts.

Chandler now rides a four-fight losing streak and could be on the UFC chopping block if he doesn’t retire first.

His overall UFC record is 2-6, and his fizzled fight with Conor McGregor adds insult to injury. Chandler endured a two-year hiatus waiting for McGregor, only for ‘The Notorious’ to choose Max Holloway as a return opponent.

Win vs. Dan Hooker (KO1); 2021

Loss vs. Charles Oliveira (KO2); 2021 lightweight title fight

Loss vs. Justin Gaethje (DEC); 2021

Win vs. Tony Ferguson (KO2); 2022

Loss vs. Dustin Poirier (SUB3); 2022

Loss vs. Charles Oliveira (DEC); 2024

Loss vs. Paddy Pimblett (KO3); 2025

Loss vs. Mauricio Ruffy (KO1); 2026

UFC White House has been all finishes so far:

Diego Lopes defeated Steve Garcia with punches in the first round.

Bo Nickal defeated Kyle Daukaus with punches in the first round.

Mauricio Ruffy defeated Michael Chandler with punches in the first round.

Next up, all-time UFC knockout record-holder Derrick Lewis takes on Josh Hokit.