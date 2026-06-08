How to Watch UFC White House: Freedom 250 Start Time, Channel, Full Card

UFC White House kicks off a seven-fight card on June 14, honouring 250 years of American Independence and Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Two title fights head ‘UFC Freedom 250,’ featuring 12 ranked fighters. Ilia Topuria defends his lightweight crown against Justin Gaethje, and Alex Pereira fights Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt.

‘Poatan’ gains the opportunity to become the first three-time UFC champion in the modern era, and the only three-division champion in UFC history. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Aspinall vs Gane was the original plan, but an interim title will suffice.

UFC White House has an unusual start time, dropping the usual Saturday schedule in favour of a Sunday night fight card. Here is everything you need to know.

When Does UFC White House Start & Where Can I Watch It?

UFC White House begins at 8 PM ET on Sunday, June 14. The entire fight card is a main card, with no prelims, so it will broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ for American fight fans. Watchers outside of the U.S. can watch on TNT Sports, among other broadcast options.

Who’s Fighting at UFC White House?

UFC Freedom 250 comprises seven fights, with two title fights, subject to change.

(champion) Ilia Topuria (17-0) vs. (interim champion) Justin Gaethje (27-5); for Topuria’s lightweight title

Alex Pereira (13-3) vs. Ciryl Gane (13-2); vacant interim heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley (19-3) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (14-2); bantamweight

Derrick Lewis (29-13) vs. Josh Hokit (9-0); heavyweight

Mauricio Ruffy (13-2) vs. Michael Chandler (23-10); lightweight

Bo Nickal (8-1) vs. Kyle Daukaus (17-4); middleweight

Diego Lopes (27-8) vs. Steve Garcia (19-5); featherweight

High-Stakes Matchups at UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 marks the promotion’s first landmark event since UFC Sphere in September 2024. While not asked by the UFC, Tom Aspinall plans to be cage-side for the heavyweight title fight, so fans could see a potential Aspinall vs. Pereira or Gane face-off on the night.

Headliner Ilia Topuria plans to challenge Islam Makhachev for the welterweight belt should he defeat Gaethje. A potential Topuria vs. Makhachev clash would mark the first truly undisputed triple-championship fight in UFC history, and could stand as the biggest bout since Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Photos Showcase UFC White House ‘Claw’

The event will be held outside on the White House lawn. Photos shared by Dana White on his Instagram Stories feature what they dub ‘The Claw,’ a unique outdoor lighting and production rig that looms over the venue and its fighters.

White exclaimed that the unique venue should win “every award there is in production,” during an interview with UFC on TNT.

“If we don’t win every production award for the White House fight, they should just stop doing production awards because you’re full of [expletive],” White exclaimed. “. . . for UFC fans all over the world, this is a very unique experience for everybody. We’re expecting Super Bowl type numbers for this fight.”

Super Bowl numbers would be a good counterpoint to Most Valuable Promotion’s Netflix MMA debut, which blew UFC out of the water on May 16.

Viewership numbers for MVP MMA 1 revealed 17 million people tuned in for the Ronda Rousey main event, whereas the concurrent UFC Fight Night had record-low numbers on Paramount.