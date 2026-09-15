Michael Page Feels Disrespected by UFC Release

Former UFC middleweight fighter Michael Page says that he felt disrespected by the UFC giving him his release.

After going 5-1 in six UFC fights, the world’s leading MMA promotion opted not to give him a new contract, allowing him to become a free agent.

According to Page, he is accepting of the fact that the UFC didn’t want him back, but he doesn’t like the way that he found out the news.

Michael Page Not Happy With UFC

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Page said that he found out about his UFC release via social media like the rest of the world, as the UFC did not give him a head’s up that he was not going to get re-signed.

“Found out the same time everyone else found out— I was chilling on holiday and I see I’m getting messages from people, I’m seeing the clips from different channels,” Page said.

Additionally, Page said he also felt disrespected by the UFC not giving him a post-fight interview despite the fact that he beat Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris.

“You’ve seen fights that have been absolutely terrible and they still get to go on the mic and say their piece. So, this is the second time it’s happened to me, and I feel like, especially if you knew you wasn’t going to re-sign me, what was the harm in even allowing me to, you know, speak to my fans,” Page said.

What’s Next for Michael Page?

Despite the UFC not having interest in bringing Page back for a second contract, the 39-year-old Brit is already fielding offers from rival MMA promotions.

There is said to be plenty of interest in him on the free-agent market despite a subpar UFC run.

Although Page was 5-1 in the UFC, he didn’t have any finishes, and his fights weren’t exciting, which is why the promotion opted to let him go.

That being said, it’s possible that if he fights lesser opponents in other organizations, he can get back to being the knockout artist he once was when he used to fight for Bellator MMA.