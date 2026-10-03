Michael Page ‘Had Some Boring Fights,’ Says Joe Rogan

Former UFC fighter Michael Page “had some boring fights,” according to UFC commentator Joe Rogan as he reacted to the fighter’s UFC release.

When Page’s six-fight deal with the UFC ended, the promotion decided to let him go instead of re-signing him, as UFC president Dana White said the matchmakers didn’t want him back despite a 5-1 record inside the Octagon.

But although Page’s UFC record was excellent, his fights weren’t exactly barnburners, which is part of the reason why the organization let him go.

Joe Rogan Reacts to Michael Page’s UFC Release

Speaking on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” although Rogan said that he personally likes Page, he wasn’t exactly surprised to see him depart from the UFC, given that all six of his fights went the distance.

“He’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. His fight with Kevin Holland, people can talk all the (expletive) about ‘it was a boring fight’ and ‘nothing happened’, but when you’ve got a guy as good as Kevin Holland and he’s just completely frustrated…and this guy’s just dancing in front of him, it’s nuts to watch. He’s also 38, 39. How old is MVP now? 39? See, the reality is if you’re a natural athlete and you’re 39 years old, it’s almost over, unless you’re a heavyweight… All the injuries, all the training, you can’t move as well anymore. I wish nothing but the best for MVP. I love that guy, I think he’s awesome. He’s had some boring fights though, unfortunately,” Rogan said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Joe Rogan Suggests Career Move for Michael Page

Although Page bounced between welterweight and middleweight in the UFC, and actually had an undefeated record as a middleweight, Rogan believes that he needs to drop back down to 170 lbs permanently because he would carry more knockout power in the welterweight division.

“I think MVP should be a welterweight, first of all. At welterweight, he’s almost unstoppable… I don’t think the power translates as well at ’85,” Rogan said.

After being released by the UFC last month, Page is still currently a free agent and has not announced his next career move yet.