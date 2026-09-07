Michael Page No Longer Eligible for UFC Rankings

UFC middleweight fighter Michael Page is no longer eligible to be ranked, leading to speculation that the promotion has released him.

Page just completed his six-fight UFC contract with a decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris. Overall, he went 5-1 in those six fights.

However, he was booed by fans for a boring fight against Ruziboev, which was not the first time he’s been in an unentertaining match inside the Octagon.

Now, it appears that has led to him not getting a new UFC contract.

Michael Page Not Eligible for UFC Rankings Anymore

According to long-time MMA journalist John Morgan, Page was initially allowed to be ranked after his win over Ruziboev at UFC Paris.

However, the UFC sent a memo to the rankings panel that he cannot be ranked anymore, which is an indication that he has been released instead of being given a new contract.

Michael Page’s UFC Career Was a Bust

Coming over to the UFC from Bellator MMA, Page was expected to be the knockout artist that he once was for his previous promotion.

However, he had nothing but a disappointing run inside the Octagon, as Page went 5-1, with all six of the fights going the distance.

He was criticized for a low output, as Page landed just 2.28 significant strikes per minute on average over his six UFC bouts, which is an incredibly low output for a fighter who is a striker.

Page did pick up some notable wins over Ruziboev, Jared Cannonier, Kevin Holland, and Shara Magomedov, plus Sam Patterson, but none of these fights were particularly entertaining.

His lone UFC loss came against Ian Machado Garry.

After the fight with Ruziboev, which had the fans at Accor Arena in Paris booing both fighters, it appears that the UFC has had enough with Page and is no longer interested in continuing their relationship with him.

Page himself had said after the fight that, if he put himself in the UFC’s shoes, he would be unsure if they would re-sign him, and it appears that is indeed the case, as it looks like he’s gone.