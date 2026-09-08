Michael Page Shares Cryptic Social Post Following UFC Paris

MMA middleweight Michael Page shared a cryptic social media post following his win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris.

Page won a listless unanimous decision over Ruziboev in a fight that was universally panned by fight fans as a snoozefest.

Despite a 5-1 record in the UFC, Page himself said that he wasn’t sure if the UFC would re-sign him.

Indeed, on Monday, the UFC deemed Page ineligible for ranking, which is a sign that a fighter is no longer on the promotion’s roster.

Michael Page Social Post

Not long after it was reported that Page was removed from the UFC rankings pool, Page took to his social media to share a cryptic post with his fans.

“Thank you Paris for having me. I’m grateful for the support you gave me. Stepping in the cage is a privilege I do not take for granted and I look forward to bigger challenges,” Page wrote on his Instagram.

Where Will Michael Page End Up Next?

With Page seemingly gone from the UFC, it will be interesting to see where he winds up next after a 5-1 record inside the Octagon.

Despite a great record, Page was not exciting in the UFC, and with him having a big-ticket contract, it made sense to let him go and move on to another promotion.

Scott Coker, Page’s former promoter at Bellator MMA, is starting a new MMA promotion tentatively called Strike MMA, and Page could potentially be signed to headline their first card since he is still a big name.

Page could always headline the second MVP MMA card if they do indeed hold another event following their upcoming merger with the PFL.

There is also the GFL, another promotion that will be hosting fights soon, that could sign Page.

He could also return to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship or head over to Karate Combat. Basically, there are several options out there for Page.

We’ll see where he ends up, but given his four-fight win streak and his big name in the sport, he should have no problem finding work in another promotion following his UFC run.