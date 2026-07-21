Michael Page Wants New UFC Contract

UFC welterweight and middleweight fighter Michael Page is hoping to get a new contract as he has just one fight left on his current deal.

Page joined the UFC in 2o24 after spending the majority of his MMA career up to that point in Bellator MMA. When the UFC signed Page, it was looked at as an outstanding signing, as Page was known for his violent knockouts and exciting striking style in Bellator MMA.

But so far in the UFC, Page has been a bust of a signing. He holds a 4-1 record, but all five of his fights have gone the distance, and not one of them has been truly exciting.

With just one fight left on his current UFC deal, there’s no guarantee the promotion gives him a new contract, especially since his fights have been rather dull to watch.

Michael Page Hoping for New UFC Contract

Speaking to “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Page said that he is hoping to re-up with the UFC on a new deal after he fights the final fight on his contract against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris in September.

However, he is also hoping that the UFC brass gives him a better idea of how far away he is from fighting for a UFC title before he puts pen to paper on a new deal with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

“I don’t want it to be (my final UFC fight)… I would like to get an extension but get the UFC on side with getting big names… I want a rough idea of how I would get to that belt,” Page said (via Bloody Elbow).

Michael Page Frustrated by UFC Matchmaking

Page also admitted that he is frustrated by the UFC’s matchmaking, as despite riding a three-fight win streak at the moment, he has once again been paired up with an unranked opponent, Ruziboev, despite asking the matchmakers for a top-10-ranked opponent.

“It’s quite frustrating, it has been frustrating, it’s crazy that I’ve come to the pinnacle of MMA and trying to get names in the top 10 seems to be very difficult. I throw names forward starting from the top working my way down… Excuse after excuse… Then I send the next slate of names, the same thing happens. I was just at the point of saying anybody that says yes, just let me get in there with them. I was seeking bigger names and have been for the last three fights and no one wants to get in there,” Page said.

The best way for Page to get the ranked opponent that he wants, not to mention a new UFC contract, is to go out there and get a finish. While winning fights is obviously very important, Page being 4-1 in the UFC and not fighting someone with a ranking beside their name is proof that it’s not just about wins and losses to the matchmakers, but rather how you win fights that ultimately decides the caliber of the opponents that you will face.