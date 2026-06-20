Michael ‘Venom’ Page Expresses Interest in Conor McGregor Clash

Michael ‘Venom’ Page expressed interest in a potential bout with Conor McGregor should the opportunity present itself.

McGregor is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC 329, where he faces Max Holloway. That bout will be contested at welterweight and could carry high stakes, particularly if ‘The Notorious’ gets his hand raised.

‘MVP’ has been in an interesting spot as of late. He has won three straight fights, including back-to-back wins at middleweight. Page defeated Shara Magomedov and former title challenger Jared Cannonier before returning to welterweight, where he defeated Sam Patterson.

Page’s best path to a UFC championship would be a middleweight, especially after several top contenders moved up to light heavyweight. Despite criticism for his latest performance, ‘MVP’ has proven to be an exciting fighter who poses a tough challenge for his opponents.

Page has frustrated his opponents, particularly due to his unorthodox style. Given that McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star, his opponent must be somebody the promotion believes can draw interest.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Would Welcome a Conor McGregor Bout

Michael ‘Venom’ Page said he would welcome a bout against Conor McGregor if that was the direction the UFC wanted take. Despite being 39 years old, Page has arguably been the most impressive fighter signed from Bellator in recent years.

Michael Chandler, Patchy Mix, and Patricio Pitbull have all suffered setbacks in the octagon. However, Page is 4-1 inside the octagon, with his only loss coming against Ian Machado Garry.

With Page and McGregor being close in age, perhaps a bout would not be too far-fetched. Although they are both competing at welterweight, ‘MVP’ doubts the Irishman would agree to face him.

“All the dangers I said I’m going to put myself in at middleweight are exactly what [McGregor] puts himself in fighting me at 170, as well as me being way more awkward than anybody he’s ever fought in his life,” Page told Thunderpick. “He will never come up against somebody like me ever again. If he was to stay at 170 and that was an opportunity, 100% my hand would be up. I’m happy to cut the weight down and kick him in the face.”

Page Describes Difficulties in Getting a UFC Fight Booked

While Page would be interested in a potential clash with McGregor, he noted that it can be difficult to get a fight booked.

Page pointed to the matchmakers being responsible for booking fights for everyone under UFC contract. Because of that, some may face uncertainty and be unsure of what the promotion has planned for them.

Page also revealed that he is still unsure when his next fight will be and who he will be facing.

“We are not even in discussions about who I am fighting yet, let alone anything else. It would be nice to have clearer communication on what they’re thinking. It feels like you’re dating someone, but have no idea how they feel about you. It’s just an awkward place to be in,” Page told Thunderpick. “I don’t know if I’ve done something disrespectful before, or if they’re just not happy with me, or if I’m over-reading things. Maybe there’s nothing wrong.”

He continued:

“Maybe they’re just dealing with 600-plus fighters, and they haven’t quite got to me in terms of sitting down with a proper plan.”